Campaign to remove Confederate Mount Rushmore in Georgia fails but flags will be moved

Danielle Zoellner
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;Georgia&#x002019;s Stone Mountain Park will keep carvings of Confederate leaders&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park will keep carvings of Confederate leaders

(Getty Images)

The nation’s largest Confederate monument will undergo several changes amid backlash, but Georgia officials revealed they will not completely remove the structure altogether.

Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park just outside Atlanta has faced scrutiny in recent months because it memorialises aspects of the Civil War, including the Confederate flag and key Confederate leaders.

A carving that depicts three Confederate leaders of the Civil War on horseback – Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War; General Robert E. Lee; and General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson – will remain, according to park board members. People have called the carving a Confederate version of Mount Rushmore.

But park officials have revealed they will move Confederate flags away from the popular walking paths in the park in an effort to appease critics. Georgia law prohibits the complete removal of the flags from the park.

New exhibits would also be introduced to the park “to tell the warts and all history of the Stone Mountain carving,” that includes the involvement of the Ku Klux Klan at the mountain in 1915 “and the 50-years of Klan rallies which followed” until Georgia acquired the mountain and land in 1958, according to a press release.

The logo of the park will also change, officials said, but the new image was not revealed.

These changes were approved on Monday and “intended to begin the process of balancing Stone Mountain Park’s historic mission as a Confederate Memorial, with today’s broader realities of it being metro Atlanta’s largest green space and Georgia’s most visited tourism destination,” according to the association board.

The announcement of the park’s changes has sparked backlash from a variety of critics.

People who called for park officials to completely remove the Confederate carving or expunge other aspects of the park that celebrated the Confederacy and slavery said the changes made were not enough.

Supporters of the monument have also spoken out against any changes to the park.

Park officials have indicated more changes could come in the future.

“I know folks have been waiting for some time to see changes at this beloved state park,” said Reverend Abraham Mosley, chair of Stone Mountain Memorial Association, in the news release. “Additions and changes are coming, but we are on a journey, and we want to get this right.”

Read More

SC high court hears 1st suit in monument protection law

Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

Removal of Confederate names could affect hundreds of sites

Recommended Stories

  • Next up on climate change's chopping block: cave art

    As the full-scope of what we stand to lose to climate change continues to come into fruition, primitive art has now come into view. Scientists only recently discovered the oldest cave drawings known to man in Sulawesi—an island in Indonesia—and they now see the artifacts “disappearing before [their] eyes.”

  • Climate Change Is Erasing Humanity’s Oldest Art

    Extreme weather is rapidly eroding the limestone caves where people first drew images 40,000 years ago.

  • South Carolina woman arrested after trying to board flight with loaded gun, TSA says

    In addition to being arrested, she is facing steep fines.

  • Mount Etna Erupts for Fourth Time in Six Days

    Mount Etna erupted for the fourth time in six days on the evening of May 24.Italian media reported that the height of activity from the latest eruption on the volcano’s southeast crater ended at approximately 12:30 am on May 25.This footage shot by Salvatore Palermo, a photographer based in Aci Sant’Antonio, just northeast of Catania. Credit: Salvatore Palermo via Storyful

  • Shoppers stock up on mouthwash and shoe polish as lockdown eases

    Supermarket sales down slightly on last year as shopping habits begin to return to normal

  • Ilhan Omar’s spokesperson hits out at Fox News for ‘dangerous’ report about daughter’s Twitter page

    ‘Gotta give it to Fox News for attempting to smear me, but instead making me sound cool,’ Isra Hirsi says

  • Diane Abbott denies tweet about BLM activist shot in head inflamed racial divides

    The Labour MP was asked if she 'inflamed racial divides by tweeting something when you haven’t done your homework'.

  • Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

    The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders voted Monday to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site's connection to the Ku Klux Klan. The moves were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park's Confederate legacy and shore up its finances. “We've just taken our first step today to where we need to go,” the Rev. Abraham Mosley said at a news conference after the vote.

  • 1 dead in fiery Bourne crash

    One person died early Tuesday in a fiery crash in Bourne.

  • Dr. Ibram Kendi: ‘More Americans are aware of racism’ since George Floyd murder

    Historian and best-selling author Dr. Ibram Kendi discusses racism, anti-racism and the controversy surrounding the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

  • ‘Final destination’: Log pierces car windscreen in terrifying accident reminiscent of horror movie

    Video has gone viral, inspiring comparisons to the 2003 horror flick

  • Magician reveals secret behind floating table trick

    This Chinese illusionist is exposing magicians' secrets.

  • Pit bull relaxes on couch like he pays the bills

    This pit looks like he’s been living the 9-5 life

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • Long After Trump's Loss, a Push to Inspect Ballots Persists

    Georgia has already counted its 2020 presidential vote three times, with the same result: President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump narrowly yet decisively. But now portions of the vote will be inspected for a fourth time, after a judge ruled late last week that a group of voters must be allowed to view copies of all 147,000 absentee ballots cast in the state’s largest county. The move carries limited weight. The plaintiffs, led by a known conspiracy theorist, will have no access to the actual ballots, Georgia’s election results have already been certified after recounts and audits showed Biden as the winner with no evidence of fraud, and the review will have no bearing on the outcome. But the order from Judge Brian Amero of Henry County Superior Court was a victory for a watchdog group of plaintiffs that has said it is in search of instances of ballot fraud, parroting Trump’s election lies. Election officials in Fulton County, which contains most of Atlanta, worry that if such a review does occur there, it could cast further doubt on the state’s results and give Republican lawmakers ammunition to seek greater power over the administration of elections. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Where does it end? It’s like a never-ending circus, this big lie,” Robb Pitts, Democratic chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, said in an interview Monday. “When they were accusing Fulton County and me in particular, I listened and I said — I said to the president, his representatives and I said to the secretary of state: ‘If you have evidence of any wrongdoing, bring it to me. If you do not, put up or shut up.’ And I repeat that again today.” The ruling in Georgia — a state that for months has weathered attacks from Trump and his allies as they falsely claimed the election had been stolen — coincided with a widely criticized Republican-led recount of more than 2 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, Arizona, the largest county in another state that stunned Republicans by tipping to Biden last year after decades of GOP dominance in presidential elections. That recount, which was approved by the Arizona state government and funded privately, resumed Monday despite wide and bipartisan denunciations of the effort as a political sham and growing evidence that it is powered by “Stop the Steal” allies of Trump's. The Arizona Republic reported Saturday that volunteers being recruited to help recount the Maricopa ballots were being vetted by an organization set up by Patrick Byrne, former CEO of online retailer Overstock.com and a prominent purveyor of conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. On Monday, azmirror.com, an independent nonprofit news outlet, reported that Wake Technology Services, which is conducting the hand recount, had been hired in December for an election audit in Pennsylvania by a nonprofit group run by Sidney Powell, a former member of Trump’s legal team and prominent purveyor of conspiracy theories about the election. Late Monday, Trump continued to rail against the election results, citing the Arizona recount and the Georgia court ruling. “More to follow,” he said in a statement issued by his office. The efforts to continue questioning the legitimacy of the election in two critical battleground states, nearly seven months after voting concluded, illustrate Trump’s hold over the Republican Party and the staying power of his false election claims. Even though Trump is not directly involved in the continued examinations of votes in Arizona and Georgia, his supporters’ widespread refusal to accept the reality of Biden’s victory has led fellow Republicans to find new and inventive ways to question and delegitimize the 2020 results. Leading the Georgia ballot review effort is Garland Favorito, a political gadfly in Georgia who has lingered on the conspiracy fringe of American politics for decades. In 2002, he published a book questioning the origin of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He has also trafficked in unproven theories about the Kennedy assassination and, in 2014, he appeared in a video promoting the idea that the 14th Amendment was itself unconstitutional and argued that the federal government was therefore illegitimate and should be overthrown. In an interview, Favorito cited his “15 years” of experience as a self-styled elections investigator, saying he had been first motivated by Georgia’s purchase of new election machines that did not maintain paper-ballot records. He said his concerns about the 2020 election stemmed in large part from affidavits filed by former election officials who claimed they had handled ballots that appeared to be counterfeit because they were either not folded, appeared to be marked by a machine or were printed on different stock. (There is no evidence of widespread use of counterfeit ballots.) Although Favorito refused to accept the findings of the recounts and audits already done in Georgia, he said he would be satisfied if, after inspecting the ballot copies, he and his team found no problems. “Once we find out the truth, if the results were correct, we can all go home and sleep at night knowing that it was right all along,” Favorito said. But he does not view leading Republicans in Georgia — some of whom, such as former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, have been vocally supportive of his efforts — as allies. “The Republican establishment hasn’t reached out, whatsoever,” he said, adding that he had not voted for Trump but for a third-party candidate. And the funding for the inspection, he said, would come from “patriots” making small-dollar donations. “We don’t have any big money.” The spread and repetition of false claims about the election follows familiar patterns for disinformation, which often occupies segmented corners of the internet and social media. Forces both algorithmic and organic will surface content — such as theories of election fraud based on grainy social media videos or anonymous allegations — for people who are inclined to agree with it. But what have further fueled Trump’s election claims, aside from his continued public pronouncements, are the many lawsuits filed by the former president and his allies after the 2020 election. “Even though all of the lawsuits got thrown out, the Trump campaign did file a whole bunch of baseless lawsuits, which adds a layer of legitimacy when you’re reading about a lawsuit that’s been filed versus some rumor, allegation or piece of content online,” said Lisa Kaplan, founder of Alethea Group, a company that helps fight misinformation. “It ratchets it up a notch.” The Georgia effort could also yet extend beyond the Republican echo chamber in which the 2020 election is still being litigated. The state’s new election law ensures that the General Assembly, which is currently controlled by Republicans, has broad authority over counties through a restructured state election board. The board can, among other things, suspend county election officials. As Favorito did a victory lap on pro-Trump news outlets, he won praise from top Georgia Republicans. David Shafer, the pro-Trump chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, emailed fellow Republicans on Friday calling Amero’s ruling “a very significant and encouraging development.” Loeffler, too, praised Favorito’s effort. “While there is a dire need to investigate a number of other well-documented issues, we must also inspect Fulton County’s absentee ballots to reassure Georgians that their voices are heard and their votes are counted,” she said. Even Brad Raffensperger, the Republican secretary of state in Georgia, signaled support for the inspection led by Favorito’s group. “Allowing this audit provides another layer of transparency and citizen engagement,” Raffensperger said in a statement Friday. The support from Raffensperger, who is now running for reelection, surprised some political observers in Georgia. It was the secretary of state who stood up to the false claims of election fraud in Georgia espoused by Trump and who has highlighted the audits conducted by state government officials last year as definitive reaffirmations of the election results. His office also filed an amicus brief in the lawsuit, arguing that Favorito’s group should not be given physical ballots for security reasons, although Raffensperger took no stance on the case in his brief. “From day one, I have encouraged Georgians with concerns about the election in their counties to pursue those claims through legal avenues,” Raffensperger said in his statement. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump

  • Trump NSC official reveals near-death experience with suspected Havana syndrome attack near White House

    Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.