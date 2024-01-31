Campaign signs: County elections offices remind the public of the do's and don'ts

Jan. 30—Elections officials for both Yuba and Sutter counties said they have received numerous calls and complaints in recent days related to political signs in the area — issues typically related to vandalism and or perceived misplacement.

With election season now in full swing and ballots set to go out early next month for the March 5 presidential primary, competition for awareness has led to some signs either being removed or vandalized or placed in locations where they may not be allowed, officials told the Appeal this week.

While this type of behavior may be typical for any election season, officials in both counties said it's still an issue that needs to be addressed.

According to California law, temporary political signs must meet the following criteria: — Encourages a particular vote in a scheduled election. — Is placed not sooner than 90 days prior to the scheduled election and is removed within 10 days after that election. — Is no larger than 32 square feet. — Has filed a Statement of Responsibility certifying a person who will be responsible for removing the sign.

"Temporary political signs shall not be placed within the right of way of any highway, or within 660 feet of the edge of, and visible from the right of way of a classified landscaped freeway," state law says. "State law directs the Department of Transportation to remove unauthorized temporary political signs and bill the responsible party for their removal."

Sutter County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston shared with the Appeal a set of rules that are handed out to candidates running for office. Within those rules are specific regulations for different areas of the county.

Live Oak has several ordinances regulating any signs, including dilapidated signs, moving signs and other various types. Within those ordinances it states that "no sign shall be located on city property or right of way without the express permission of the city."

In the unincorporated areas of Sutter County, there are several signs that are "expressly prohibited." Examples of these signs include banners or inflatable displays and flashing signs. Similar to Live Oak, signs are not permitted on public or government property without the permission of any given jurisdiction. Signs also must not obstruct the driving public's view.

"No sign shall be permitted at or near any street intersection in such a manner as to obstruct free and clear vision of motor vehicle operators or at any location where by reason of its position, intensity of light, shape or color, it may interfere with or be confused with any authorized traffic sign, signal, or device or which makes use of a work symbol, phrase, shape or color in such a manner as to interfere with, mislead, or confuse traffic," the rules state.

In Yuba City, signs must comply with the following standards: — Signs are not required to obtain a permit. — Signs shall not exceed 32 square feet. — Signs shall not exceed 10 feet in height. — Signs shall be removed seven days after an election as determined by the county election office. — Signs shall not obstruct: Signs shall be instructed in such a manner that they will, or reasonably may be expected to, interfere with, obstruct, confuse, or mislead the pedestrians, cyclist, or motorist.

Yuba County

Yuba County Elections Clerk Recorder Donna Hillegass also sent the Appeal documentation that is given to candidates related to the use of political signs. Many of the rules adhere to state law, including that "political signs are allowed to be placed up to three months prior to an election and must be removed within 10 days following the election." Rules state that these guidelines apply to "all lands within Yuba County."

While permanent signs are prohibited from being placed within the county's right of way, political signs within the right of way may be allowable under certain conditions, according to the county. The right of way is the area of land that Yuba County owns in fee title or has an easement for the purposes of public facilities such as roads, sidewalks and drainage ditches, and is typically between 60 and 100 feet in width.

According to the county, certain conditions that all must be met in order to place a political sign within the right of way include the following: — The right of way is by easement (not fee title) and the underlying fee title owner has granted permission to place the sign on their property within the right of way. If the county owns the right of way by fee title, the county cannot grant permission to anyone to place a political sign on county owned property. — Political Signs can never obstruct use of the public facility and therefore cannot be within the clear vision triangle of a road intersection nor in any way obstruct the site distance of a roadway. The clear vision triangle is defined in the county ordinance as a triangle with two legs that begin at the edge of pavement of an intersection and run 25 feet away from the intersection on each of the intersecting roads. — In addition to the site obstruction, political signs cannot be placed within the maintained "county highway" as defined in the Streets and Highways Code. For the purposes of defining "county highway," this includes roads, bridges, culverts, curbs, sidewalks, storm drains, open ditches, and all works incidental to operation and maintenance of these facilities operated by the county (this includes county service area roads, but not private roads). In general terms this means no political signs that are within 10 feet of the edge of pavement. In the event the top back of the bank of the roadside ditch or the back of the sidewalk is greater than 10 feet from the edge of pavement, then the outside edge of the ditch or sidewalk applies as the limit line.

"Our county resources are limited and county personnel are obligated to enforce violations of the county ordinance when brought to our attention," the county said. "Action by county personnel to respond to violations cost time and resources that will be billed to the offender. Accordingly, your attention to abiding by the county's sign ordinance is greatly appreciated."

In Wheatland, temporary signs such as political signs, shall not "exceed sixty square feet in area or six feet in height. Any such sign shall not be fastened to the ground. Placement by means of a stake driven in the earth shall not be considered to be fastened to the ground."

Wheatland's municipal code also mirrors several county and city ordinances with regards to signs, including the time they are allowed to be up and public right of way rules.

Marysville's political sign ordinance also is similar to other jurisdictions, but with minor differences. It states the following for exempt signs: — Political signs are subject to the following limitations: If a political sign is related to an election, it may not be erected earlier than 60 days prior to the election and it shall be removed no later than 15 days following the election. — Public right of way: No political sign shall be placed in the public right of way or on public property. — Size limitations: All political signs shall conform to the height, setback, and illumination requirements set forth for the zone in which the political sign is located.

Much like the county and surrounding cities, in Marysville "no sign shall be located on city property or right of way without the express permission of the city."