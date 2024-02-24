Campaign strategy boost: Boost Chosen Opponent
Campaign strategy boost: Boost Chosen Opponent
Campaign strategy boost: Boost Chosen Opponent
Whether you’re looking for your first or fifth credit card, we’ve put together our best credit card picks over various categories.
Academics -- and the vendors building the models themselves -- have long been studying the unusual effects of what some are calling "emotive prompts." Until then, it seems, we're stuck promising ChatGPT cold, hard cash.
If hammering out a trade isn't working out in your fantasy league, try picking up one of these free agents to bolster your roster.
A slew of new electric cars are coming in 2024 and 2025. Here are 20 that have us looking forward to their imminent release.
Americans donate to crowdfunding campaigns to pay off medical debt. Is it helping?
Walmart's new acquisition of Vizio underscores one of the most underrated facets of the company's business: ads.
Microsoft's Windows Photos app now has its own generative AI-powered eraser for images.
Will Kirk Cousins play again for the Vikings?
The Jets will have some serious urgency in building a more effective offense around 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Cowboys' offseason, with an "all-in" 2024 ahead, according to team owner Jerry Jones — and plenty of concerns to shore up.
Novavax has resolved a potentially expensive battle with Gavi, opening up a pathway for the company to get out of the red.
Fiat has started building the 2024 500e for the American market. The electric hatchback starts at about $34,000 with up to 149 miles of driving range.
Two Fed officials offered slightly different predictions on when investors should expect the central bank to begin cutting rates.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Krystal Kauffman worked as an organizer on political and issue campaigns for a decade before pursuing a degree in geology. Now the lead organizer at Turkopticon, Kauffman recently started as a research fellow with the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR) Institute, working alongside others to build -- in her words -- "a community of workers united in righting the wrongs of the big-tech marketplace platforms."
Threads may be about to get another big boost from parent company Meta...at least in terms of sources of new content. The company has been spotted testing a cross-posting feature that would allow Facebook users to post to both platforms at the same time, using the same feature that was originally available for cross-posting from Facebook to Instagram. The feature will allow users to share both text and link posts from Facebook to Threads, a rep for Meta said.
Some high-profile skaters could be on the move in your fantasy hockey league. Check out these recommendations for whom to buy or sell.
The Amazon-backed company reported that it lost $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 and said that it expects to build 57,000 electric vehicles in 2024, the same number it built last year.
The Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card lets users build their credit score and earn 1.5% unlimited cash back.
The actor says he meditates in freezing water every morning. Here's what experts say about the wellness practice.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average's swap of Walgreens for Amazon will help the index better reflect the current US economy, according to a senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.