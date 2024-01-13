Campaigner delighted that Ipswich's Broomhill lido will reopen

A 33-time English Channel swimmer and campaigner has expressed his delight at news that an "iconic" lido is to reopen.

The Grade II-listed Broomhill Pool in Ipswich closed in 2002, but Michael Read has been campaigning for the reopening for several years.

A funding deal has been agreed which will see the pool reopen in 2026, after numerous previous delays.

Mr Read said: "It's an absolutely iconic part of Ipswich."

A £7.25m restoration starting in 2020 was paused due to the pandemic.

A funding deal has now been struck between stakeholders Ipswich Borough Council, National Lottery Heritage Fund and Fusion Lifestyle.

Mr Read, of the Broomhill Pool Trust, said: "It's been my life for nearly 50 years now. I swam in the pool for 30 years, and for the last 20, I have been campaigning to save it.

"It's an absolutely iconic part of Ipswich, and even of Suffolk. It is the most wonderful pool."

The new plans will include a fitness centre, adding to what the trust says is one of "Britain's finest lidos".

"It is 50 metres long and has the deepest diving point in East Anglia," Mr Read said.

"It was the home of thousands of children for 50 years. Open air swimming has become so popular, I'm sure once people realise that the pool is open again, they will flock to it.

"When asked about Broomhill, people often say 'gosh, I met my girlfriend there', 'I had my first kiss there' or 'I swam my first length there'.

"It was an absolutely wonderful place."

Seeing the pool in its current state, Mr Read said: "It used to make me feel fairly depressed, but this wonderful news, that the pool can be restored raises my spirits, and I hope it raised every body else's."

John Cook, a Labour member on Ipswich Borough Council responsible for communities and sport, said: "The Broomhill Pool Trust have worked really hard to bring everything together.

"The council, from the start, had a determination to get the pool open.

"We recognise this is an iconic building. Generations of Ipswich youngsters learned to swim here.

"We can have a great facility which the people of Ipswich can be proud of."

