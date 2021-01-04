Campaigning in Georgia, Kamala Harris calls Trump’s call with Raffensperger a ‘bold abuse of power’

Jay Busbee

Calling Donald Trump a “voice of desperation,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris used a Sunday campaign rally for two Georgia Democrats seeking to shift the balance of power in the U.S. Senate to deliver a sharp critique of the president’s attempts to overturn the election results in the state.

Harris took the stage in Savannah just hours after news broke that Trump had spent an hour on Saturday trying to entice Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” and declare him the winner in the Peach State.

"Have you all heard about that recorded conversation?” Harris asked her audience. “It was certainly the voice of desperation, most certainly that. And it was a bold, baldfaced, bold abuse of power by the President of the United States."

Campaigning on behalf of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, both of whom spoke before Harris took to the microphone, the vice-president-elect exhorted voters in southeast Georgia to turn out for Tuesday’s runoff elections. Locked in tight races against Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock, if both Democrats were to win on Tuesday, Harris would be in position to cast the tie breaking vote in an evenly divided Senate.

The bombshell recording of Trump’s call to Raffensperger has the potential to weigh on Tuesday’s results, and Harris made sure to criticize Trump and others who have suggested that Georgia’s election was somehow tainted.

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JANUARY 03: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during a drive-in rally at Garden City Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff for a campaign event two days before the January 5th runoff election that has implications into which party controls the U.S. Senate. According to AJC, 3 million people have already casted their votes ahead of Tuesday's election. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks during a drive-in rally at Garden City Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“They have the gall to suggest you didn’t know what you were doing,” Harris told the crowd, “that you must have gone about [delivering Georgia to President-elect Biden] in a way that was illegitimate. And they filed six lawsuits … and they failed every time.”

Biden won Georgia by 12,000 votes, and three separate recounts overseen by the Republican state leadership have affirmed that victory.

Warnock, who was born in Savannah, spoke of his history and his familiarity with the region. Ossoff largely stuck to his stump speech and frequently-used critiques of Perdue and Loeffler, but did make time to address Trump’s phone call as well.

“When the president of the United States calls Georgia officials and tries to intimidate them to change the results of an election,” he said, “that is a direct attack on our democracy. And if Loeffler and Perdue had one piece of steel in their spines, one shred of integrity, they would be out here defending Georgia voters from that kind of assault.”

FiveThirtyEight’s averaging of polls indicates Ossoff has a lead of 1.8 percentage points, and Warnock has a lead of 2.2 percentage points.

Harris is the first of an elite array of political figures slated to descend on Georgia in the finl days of the campaign. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak Monday at noon in central Georgia, followed by Trump on Monday evening in northwest Georgia. Biden, meanwhile, will be campaigning in Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Latest Stories

  • Meet the 1st Black woman to lead a White House press briefing

    The first time a Black woman served as the main voice of the presidency came in 1991, when Judy Smith stepped behind the podium as a deputy press secretary for President George H.W. Bush.

  • US election: Legal bid to get Pence to overturn results rejected

    A last-ditch attempt to overturn the result is overturned, days before the White House changes hands.

  • Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death

    A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children’s mother, prosecutors said Sunday. The prosecutors' office in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges.

  • Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

    Salvador Franco died just weeks after family members and activists reported he was suffering from health problems. A court in November had ordered his transfer to a medical facility, but authorities did not comply, according to Penal Forum attorney Olnar Ortiz. Critics of President Nicolas Maduro's government call him a dictator who has systematically jailed opponents and denied them rights to due process.

  • U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

    In public, American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have been hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For example, it's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for how the U.S. would restore power if there was a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from servers inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge' Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • In a scathing statement, former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan said Republican attempts to reject Electoral College vote were 'anti-democratic and anti-conservative'

    "If states wish to reform their processes for future elections, that is their prerogative. But Joe Biden's victory is entirely legitimate," Ryan said.

  • IS gunmen kill 11 minority Shiite coal miners in SW Pakistan

    Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said. The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its website. The Sunni militant group has repeatedly targeted Pakistan’s minority Shiites in recent years.

  • Israel dismisses "nonsense" Iran charge it seeks to trick U.S. into war

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli official on Sunday dismissed as "nonsense" an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran. It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strikes on the one-year anniversary on Sunday of the assassination of Tehran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Kan public radio.

  • Lisa Montgomery: Only woman on US federal death row to face execution

    A court has ruled that Lisa Montgomery can be executed on 12 January, despite appeals from lawyers.

  • Mystery surrounds whereabouts of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma who vanished from own reality TV show

    Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who hasn’t been seen in public for several weeks after criticising China’s financial regulatory system, has now disappeared as a judge on a TV talent show that he created. Mr Ma was absent from the final of “The Apprentice”-style “Africa’s Business Heroes”, a show that offers budding African entrepreneurs the chance to compete for a share of US$1.5 million (£1.1 million) in prize money. Mr Ma was originally due to be part of the panel that judged contestants’ business ideas. But he was replaced as a judge by an executive from Alibaba, the ecommerce company that he founded, in the November final. His photograph has also been taken down from the judging webpage and he was left out of a promotional video, according to the Financial Times, which also reported that broadcast of the final has been delayed until the spring. The paper cited a spokesperson for Alibaba as saying that Mr Ma could no longer be part of the judging panel “due to a schedule conflict”. One of China’s most successful entrepreneurs, Mr Ma appears to have fallen foul of its leaders after he criticised the country’s regulators and its state-owned banks in late October. In a speech in Shanghai, he called for reform of the regulatory system, which he said was stifling innovation. About a week later, the Shanghai Stock Exchange ordered a US$37 billion initial public offering of Ant Group, a financial technology firm co-founded by Mr Ma, to be suspended. Mr Ma reportedly hasn’t been seen in public since then. In late December, Chinese authorities announced an investigation into Alibaba for suspected monopolistic behaviour, and ordered Ant Group to restructure its operations to meet regulatory guidelines. Chinese authorities are trying to tighten oversight of the country’s financial sector, but are also seen as wanting to rein in the huge influence of private tech giants. Mr Ma is a popular figure in China, and one of the country’s best-known businesspeople abroad. Formerly an English teacher, he founded Alibaba in 1999, which became China’s biggest online ecommerce company. He stepped down as the company’s chairman in 2019, but is still one of its largest shareholders.

  • Trump throws grenades into high-stakes Georgia Senate runoffs in final stretch

    More uncertainty was added on Saturday after 11 Republican senators said they'd reject electors from certain states unless a commission is established to investigate the results.

  • Palestinians say Israeli gunshot in the neck paralyzed man

    The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday a youth is suffering from paralysis a day after he was shot in the neck by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. The man, Haron Abu Aram, 24, was left quadriplegic, the ministry said. Witnesses said the incident was triggered when Israeli forces tried to stop Palestinians building a house in a village in southern Hebron and seized an electricity generator belonging to Abu Aram.

  • Different efficacy data for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine "real and valid"-media

    Different efficacy results for a Chinese COVID-19 vaccine released separately in China and in United Arab Emirates are both real and valid, an executive at China National Biotec Group (CNBG) told state media. China approved its first COVID-19 vaccine for general public use on Thursday, a shot developed by an affiliate to state-backed Sinopharm, after the developer said the vaccine showed 79.34% efficacy based on an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials.

  • Bird charity warns of harm from new wind farm

    The giant development lies 75 miles away from England's largest sea bird colony in Yorkshire.

  • ‘SoHo Karen’ has history of unruly behavior, run-ins with police

    The plot thickens for the woman dubbed the “Soho Karen.” The woman, identified as Miya Ponsetto, who allegedly attacked and accused 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. of stealing her iPhone just over a week ago at a New York City hotel apparently has a history of unlawful behavior. As previously reported by theGrio, Ponsetto made headlines after Grammy-winning trumpet player Keyon Harrold posted an Instagram video of her hastily accusing his teenage son of taking her cellphone while in the lobby of the Arlo SoHo Hotel in Manhattan where the Harrold’s were staying.

  • Japan considers declaring COVID-19 emergency

    Japan is considering issuing a new emergency declaration to tackle the country’s record surge in COVID-19 cases. The head of Japan’s pandemic response on Saturday said the government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on another declaration. As an interim measure, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nakamura said restaurants and karaoke parlors in the Tokyo area would be asked to close at 8 PM, businesses serving alcohol - 7 PM. All this in response to a meeting he held earlier Saturday with the governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The governors urged a new state of emergency declaration. Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest notch on December 17. On Thursday, new infections in the capital rose to a record 1,337 cases, and the country set a record with more than 4500 new cases. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has so far resisted calls to reinstate a national state of emergency.

  • 'Traitors and patriots': Republican push to keep Trump in power seems doomed

    * Senators decline to defend electoral college ploy on TV * Democrats and GOP leaders to block gambit aimed at party base * Trump pressed Georgia Republican to overturn Biden victoryAll 12 Republican senators who have pledged not to ratify the electoral college results on Wednesday, and thereby refuse to confirm Joe Biden’s resounding victory over Donald Trump in the presidential election, declined to defend their move on television, a CNN host said on Sunday.“It all recalls what Ulysses S Grant once wrote in 1861,” Jake Tapper said on State of the Union, before quoting a letter the union general wrote at the outset of a civil war he won before becoming president himself: ‘There are [but] two parties now: traitors and patriots.’“How would you describe the parties today?” Tapper asked.The attempt to overturn Trump’s defeat seems doomed, a piece of political theatre mounted by party grandees eager to court supporters loyal to the president before, in some cases, mounting their own runs for the White House.Nonetheless on Saturday Ted Cruz of Texas and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin led 11 senators and senators-elect in calling for “an emergency 10-day audit” of results in states where the president claims electoral fraud, despite failing to provide evidence and repeatedly losing in court.The senators followed Josh Hawley of Missouri – like Cruz thought likely to run for president in 2024 – in pledging to object to the electoral college result. A majority of House Republicans are also expected to object, after staging a Saturday call with Trump to plan their own moves.Democrats control the House and senior Senate Republicans are opposed to the attempt to disenfranchise millions – many of them African Americans in swing states – seemingly guaranteeing the attempt will fail. Nonetheless, Vice-President Mike Pence, who will preside over the ratification, welcomed the move by Cruz and others.A spokesman for Biden, Michael Gwin, said: “This stunt won’t change the fact that President-elect Biden will be sworn in on 20 January, and these baseless claims have already been examined and dismissed by Trump’s own attorney general, dozens of courts, and election officials from both parties.”Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee now a senator from Utah, said: “The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our democratic republic.“…More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice. President Trump’s lawyers made their case before scores of courts; in every instance, they failed.“…Adding to this ill-conceived endeavour by some in Congress is the president’s call for his supporters to come to the Capitol on the day when this matter is to be debated and decided. This has the predictable potential to lead to disruption, and worse.”Encouraged by Trump, far-right groups including the Proud Boys are expected to gather in Washington on Wednesday.On Sunday Romney – and fellow Republicans Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Susan Collins (Maine) and Bill Cassidy (Louisiana) – was part of a bipartisan group of 10 senators who rejected attempts to overturn the election. On Saturday Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, a battleground state, also registered his opposition.Hawley responded by decrying “shameless personal attacks”.Georgia, where Trump refuses to accept defeat, goes to the polls in vital Senate runoffs on Tuesday. Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate there, told ABC’s This Week: “It’s always dangerous to undermine the integrity of elections without evidence.”The Democrat lost her 2018 race to Brian Kemp, a Republican who ran his own election as secretary of state. Abrams refused to concede. Asked about Republican claims Trump’s objection is no different, she said: “Well, it’s not simply different circumstances. It’s apples and bowling balls.“I pointed out that there were a series of actions taken that impeded the ability of voters to cast their ballots. And in almost every one of those circumstances the courts agreed, as did the state legislature.”By contrast, she said, “President Trump has lost every single one of his challenges in the state of Georgia and he has no evidence.”The Washington Post reported that it had obtained a tape of an “extraordinary hour-long call” on Saturday, in which Trump pressed Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to overturn Biden’s victory.“The people of Georgia are angry, the people in the country are angry,” Trump said. “And there’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated.”Raffensperger said: “Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong.”Trump said: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”Trump acknowledged the call, tweeting that Raffensperger “was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the ‘ballots under table’ scam, ballot destruction, out of state ‘voters’, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”Last week, Ben Sasse of Nebraska issued a stinging rebuke of Hawley, saying: “Adults don’t point a loaded gun at the heart of legitimate self-government.”“We have a deep cancer in American politics,” Sasse added. “Both Republicans and Democrats are growing more distrustful of the basic processes and procedures.”The senators who followed Hawley made the same point, pointing to polling. On Sunday, Johnson said they were acting “to protect” democracy.Such arguments are in bad faith – blame for public distrust weighs heaviest by far on the White House and its allies. To Johnson’s insistence that “tens of millions” believe the election was “stolen”, NBC Meet the Press host Chuck Todd suggested he “look in the mirror” if he wanted to work out why.Todd then cut Johnson short, saying: “You don’t get to make these allegations that haven’t been proven true.”On CNN, Tapper played remarks by Hawley from January, during Trump’s impeachment.“The consequences to the republic of overturning an election because you don’t like the result,” Hawley said, “and because you believe that that election was somehow corrupted, when in fact, the evidence shows that it was not … that’s an interesting approach. I think it’s crazy, frankly.”

  • Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader

    Hundreds of Tibetans in exile braved the rain and cold Sunday in India’s northern city of Dharmsala, where the exiled government is based, and voted for their new political leader as the current officeholder’s five-year term nears its end. Many young Tibetans are contesting the parliamentary election this year.

  • Germany poised to extend coronavirus lockdown

    Germany is likely to extend a national lockdown beyond Jan. 10 to curb coronavirus infection rates that are still running high and putting huge strains on hospitals and health workers, politicians said at the weekend. Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are expected to agree to extend the restrictions when they convene on Tuesday. "The numbers are still too high, so we will have to prolong the restrictions," Health Minister Jens Spahn told RTL television in an interview on Saturday evening.

  • Inflatable costume could be behind Covid outbreak at California hospital

    At least 43 staff members tested positive for the virus after a staff member wore an inflatable costume on Christmas to cheer up patients.