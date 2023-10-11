Campbell County deputy jailer sentenced to prison for raping inmates

A deputy jailer was sentenced to four years in prison for the rape of two female inmates under his supervision at the Campbell County Detention Center, officials said.

Campbell County Circuit Judge Daniel Zalla handed that sentence down on Tuesday to 31-year-old Antonio Myrick II, who pleaded guilty in June to two counts of third-degree rape.

He was indicted on those same counts in August of last year.

John Estill, the county attorney for Mason County, Kentucky, handled the case on behalf of the Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office at the request of the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.

Estill said Myrick was ordered to undergo sex offender treatment and must register as a sex offender for 20 years. He will also be subject to five years of court supervision upon his release from prison.

In May 2022, Myrick sexually assaulted the two inmates who were being housed in separate cells, one of whom was being kept in isolation, investigators said in court filings. The incidents happened on the same day just three hours apart.

One of the victims only came forward because she learned that another inmate had been sexually assaulted by Myrick.

Myrick had only been employed at the jail for 56 days when the incidents happened, prosecutors said in court filings, adding he also had "inappropriate, sexual, or suggestive communications with other female inmates during his employment."

His attorney declined to comment on the sentencing when reached by The Enquirer on Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NKY deputy jailer gets prison for raping 2 inmates in 1 day