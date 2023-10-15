Campbell County picks up road sweep over Cheyenne Central

Oct. 15—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central's up-and-down performance resulted in a 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 loss to visiting Campbell County on Saturday afternoon at the Central Fieldhouse.

The opening set shaped up to be a back-and-forth affair before the Camels went on a 6-0 run to take control and push their lead to as much as nine points.

"Being aggressive at the net is always going to make us better," Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. "We have to get touches on the block and make the other team actually think instead of just going out there and playing. We have good defense, but it's hard to win points when teams can just swing away at us."

The first set saw six ties in the first 12 points before junior Lauren Kuhbacher gave Campbell County the lead for good with a soft kill she popped over Central's block for a 7-6 advantage.

Senior Aspen Baird's serving got Campbell County out to a 7-0 lead in the second set. The Indians' first point of the frame came when Baird sent a serve into the net. Senior Brooklynn Sullivan followed with a kill and Jenna Feldman added a block to trim the advantage to 7-3, but Central got no closer than that in the second set.

"Their best server went on a couple runs that really hurt us," Bratton-Vega said. "On (Friday), our serve-receive was awesome, but it was a struggle (Saturday). Her serves go low across the net and then just drop.

"We were kind of waiting for them and weren't ready to move our feet. Any time we pass outside our body, the angle becomes tough. We can't mimic that in practice, but we have to find a way to, because I think we're going to see Campbell in the first round at regionals."

The Camels built a 4-0 lead to start the third before Sullivan picked up a block to get Central on the scoreboard. The Indians trimmed the lead to 4-3, and eventually pulled ahead 6-5 when Ella Gilliam's hit was tipped long by Campbell County's blockers. That was Central's first lead since it went up 1-0 in the opening set.

"We got them out of system, they had hitting errors and we got touches at the net," Bratton-Vega said. "When we slow down any ball, it makes things a lot easier and gives us chances to be aggressive at it. We've got good hitters when we have good passing."

The third set was tied seven more times before the Camels took the lead for good on a kill by senior Aubry DeWine that gave them a 20-19 lead.

"We knew they were going to bring the heat, so we came out ready," said Sullivan, who paced Central with seven kills, five digs and four assisted blocks. "We kind of let down in the second set, but picked it up later on. That's kind of been what we do all year.

"... Once we start going on runs, we realize we can play volleyball, start to connect and run off that. Once we make one error, it becomes hard to rebound from."

Senior Sarah Kostelecky dished out nine assists for Central, while junior Allie Twamley added seven. Senior libero Aubrey Trujillo tallied a team-best six digs.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.