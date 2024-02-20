Campbell County Republican chair resigns after year of fighting with members

The last time the Campbell County Republican committee convened was in July. During the three-hour meeting, chairperson Anna Zinkhon could barely get a few sentences out before being interrupted by a crowd of people unhappy with her leadership.

Zinkhon announced her resignation Monday, citing, among other things, "abusive language, mean-spirited actions and a complete lack of decorum" at the meetings.

Zinkhon, who owns the Misty Ridge Farm near the Ohio River in Melbourne, had been the county chair since 2021.

Her announcement brings to a close a year-long controversy among Republicans in Northern Kentucky's Campbell County who, amid their infighting, were unable to raise money or rally large public support for gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron last year.

Campbell County voters consistently supported Donald Trump in the past two elections. But they supported Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear with 54% of the vote in November.

Here's a recap of what's been going on with Campbell County Republicans and why it matters.

Why are they fighting?

It depends on whom you ask but suffice to say there have been two main groups butting heads in the committee – those who supported Zinkhon and those who didn't. Each accused the other of just wanting to gain power.

It all came to a head when a key meeting was canceled due to a booking issue last year. Members were supposed to discuss details about their annual winter mixer and fundraiser at that meeting.

Then, Youth Chair Jessica Neal broke rank and called another meeting to discuss the winter mixer fundraiser despite not first getting approval from Zinkhon. There were also accusations Neal seized control of the group's website, which she denied, claiming at least one other person also had access to the site.

Eventually, the fundraiser was canceled. Then, the schism got wider.

Secretary Martie Bessler ran a brief Campbell County Republican committee meeting March 2 because no other officer was present except for Youth Chair Jessica Neal.

Throughout the spring, some precinct captains voted to oust Zinkhon from office for, among other accusations, failing to call regular meetings, not maintaining order at the meetings (though, some of the accusers were the ones being disorderly), and not following Robert's Rules of Order during meetings despite some members trying to help Zinkhon learn the rules.

The state party determined the vote was not valid. Zinkhon asked the ringleaders of the schism who voted to remove her to resign, but they didn't.

No meetings took place after the July meeting, which one attendee called a "clown show."

'I'm ready to move on with my life'

Zinkhon was part of a group of people who changed the local organization's structure from being overseen by an executive board, where only officers could vote, to a county committee, meaning about 90 precinct captains could also vote on issues.

So, she was the first to undertake the task of leading dozens of people who could all vote and speak at meetings.

Campbell County Republican Committee members voted on whether to allow video recordings at a meeting in July. That was the last time the organization met. No other meetings have happened since then.

In her resignation letter, Zinkhon said: "This task proved more difficult due to the attitude of a small group of members who tried consistently to use the committee as a weapon to attack any issue that didn’t conform to their 'beliefs.' This group never considered the good of the whole body. Their actions resulted in animosity and prevented the committee from achieving positive progress."

Zinkhon said she can't see a path forward to solve the local committee's problems.

"I'm ready to move on with my life," she told The Enquirer in a brief phone call.

Vice chair Dave Fischer will head the party until a new chair is elected.

Why does this matter?

Local political committees help lead their party's interests in each county in Kentucky. They're responsible for fundraising for candidates and communicating with the statewide political party, among other tasks. In Campbell County, there's also an Election Integrity Committee that keeps track of Election Day complaints.

So when a committee is dysfunctional, it can cut off support for people running for office.

For instance, Cameron, Kentucky's former attorney general, lost his gubernatorial run in the county, getting about 46% of the vote. He lost by about 2,600 votes.

It's not possible to know whether support from the local party would have changed the outcome of the election.

But in July, when Zinkhon tried to recruit volunteers to run an information booth on behalf of all Republican candidates in the area, only six of almost 70 people in attendance signed up to work the five-day event.

What's next?

Tammy Nolan, election integrity committee chair, has been a vocal opponent of Zinkhon. But she said the effort to remove Zinkhon from her position was not retaliatory or personal.

"It's just time for us to get back on track and really get the party moving in the right direction," she said, adding that a Campbell County Republican committee meeting will likely happen in the next few weeks.

The local Republicans are supposed to meet at least once every quarter.

Nolan said Zinkhon had until mid-March to call a meeting. After that, the Republican Party of Kentucky's 4th District, an arm of the statewide party, would allow a special meeting to take place without her.

"In my opinion ... it was very selfish of Anna to hold the party hostage this long," Nolan said.

But despite that, Nolan and others "wish her the best."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Campbell County Republican chair Anna Zinkhon resigns