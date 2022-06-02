Campbell man, 45, charged with sexual abuse of child younger than 11
A 45-year-old Campbell man has been indicted on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
The indictment from a Steuben County Grand Jury alleges that in November 2020, Jason Chabot:
Engaged in sexual contact with a child under 11 years old by force.
Endangered the welfare of two children under 17 years old.
First-degree sexual abuse is a felony. Endangering the welfare of a child is a misdemeanor.
Based on two previous felony convictions, a judge ordered that Chabot be held without bail.
An arraignment date will be set by the Steuben County Court.
