Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.37

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.37 per share on the 30th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Campbell Soup's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Campbell Soup's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 24.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 46%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Campbell Soup Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.16 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.5% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. However, Campbell Soup's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Campbell Soup's Dividend

Overall, we think Campbell Soup is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Campbell Soup that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Campbell Soup not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

