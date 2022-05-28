Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.37

The board of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of August, with investors receiving US$0.37 per share. This means the annual payment is 3.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Campbell Soup's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Campbell Soup's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 9.5% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 54%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Campbell Soup Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.16 to US$1.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.5% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Campbell Soup has been growing its earnings per share at 14% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Campbell Soup Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Campbell Soup that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Campbell Soup not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

