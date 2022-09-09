Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment

John Kinsellagh
·3 min read

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE:CPB) reported its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results recently. There were no great surprises, as the processed foods manufacturer met analysts expectations for most metrics. Like other companies, its margins were impacted by increased transportation, raw materials, packaging and labor costs, precipitated by historically unprecedented inflation and supply chain issues. How did the company fare under such trying economic conditions?


The company posted revenue of $1.99 billion for its latest quarter ending July 31, versus $1.87 billion for the same period last year. Campbells profit was $96 million, or 32 cents per share, versus $288 million for the same period in the prior year. However, when adjusted for one-time restructuring charges, including pension and commodity market adjustments, the company generated a profit of 56 cents per share that was in line with consensus estimates.

Although higher prices led to a 6% increase in sales to $2 billion, sales volumes fell 4% as inflationary price increases have forced some consumers to switch to lower-priced brands. These results reduced the companys gross margins for the latest quarter. Even though Campbells market share for most of its food product brands remains slightly above 2019 levels, CEO Mark Clouse acknowledged that the company is seeing some pressure from store brands, especially in its condensed-soup and broth brands.

Campbell offered guidance for its new fiscal year, projecting revenue growth between 4% and 6% versus a 1% gain for the previous year.

Additionally, the company provided some detail on which customers are opting for store substitutes. Clouse indicated the companys analysis revealed that baby-boomer consumers are more sensitive to price increases, but are likely to return back to Campbells well-known and familiar products over time, while millennial consumers have been more loyal.

This prognostication, however, seems somewhat sanguine and presumptuous given the difficulty in projecting the future trajectory of inflation as well as predicting when supply chain issues will return to pre-pandemic conditions. The idea that millennials will be immune to continuing price hikes seems rather contrary to overall consumer behavior especially when the company s food products are easily fungible with lower-cost replacements.

Even though it has a different product mix than Campbell, it would be instructive to compare the companys latest results with those of Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL), one of its peers in the consumer packaged goods industry.

By way of contrast, despite declining sales volume, Hormel reported an increase in profit for its most recent quarter. The company posted a profit of $219 million, or 40 cents per share, slightly below analysts expectations of 41 cents per share. For the same period in the prior year, the company earned $177 million, or 32 cents per share.

Hormels net sales for the period increased 6% to $3.03 billion, modestly beating Wall Street's expectations.

As noted by the chart below, at its current price of $47.87 per share, GuruFocus shows Campbell is fairly valued.

Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment
Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment

The Peter Lynch chart also indicates the company is approximately selling at fair value:

Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment
Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment

The price at Campbells median price-sales ratio indicates the company is slightly undervalued:

Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment
Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment

How safe is the companys dividend for defensive investors seeking a modest yield with the continuing prospect of dividend growth? There have been no dividend reductions since 2013, nor, as the chart below indicates, for the dividend payout ratio. The companys 10-year dividend growth rate is 5.2%.

Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment
Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment

The chart below shows the companys dividend yield history:

Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment
Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment

Another chart reveals Campbells dividend per share history. It indicates that both on a free cash flow and earnings per share basis, the companys dividend is well covered.

Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment
Campbell Soup: Stable Results in a Post-Pandemic Inflationary Environment

Given its steady results in a difficult consumer market, I believe Campbell should continue to provide a relatively safe haven for defensive investors.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Toronto Review: Stephen Frears’ ‘The Lost King’ Starring Sally Hawkins

    William Shakespeare rather definitively defined Richard the Third as a deformed, conniving, duplicitous and altogether unsavory monarch in his 1485 play, and the man’s image as such has persisted ever since. But that all changed nearly a decade ago when an obscure amateur historian sniffed around and ultimately uncovered the burial site beneath a downtown […]

  • BBC interrupts schedules to report on Queen being 'under medical supervision'

    The update on The Queen's health was shared in an urgent news bulletin.

  • The COVID cash hoard at U.S. companies is mostly gone. Is it time to worry?

    'Liquidity positions have weakened quite materially,' with major U.S. companies nearly back to pre-pandemic cash balances, warns Goldman Sachs credit research team.

  • Ameriprise Financial’s Stock Could Rise as Interest Rates Climb

    Also, Wall Street views on Apollo Global Management, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Methode Electronic, Newell Brands, Rivian Automotive, and Nokia.

  • Albanian police search empty Iranian embassy after papers burned

    TIRANA (Reuters) -Albanian counter-terrorism police searched the empty Iranian embassy in Tirana on Thursday, hours after Iranian diplomats burned papers inside the premises following the severing of diplomatic ties over a cyberattack. Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Edi Rama blamed the cyberattack, which took place in July, on the Islamic Republic, and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country. The police, wearing masks and helmets and carrying automatic rifles, entered the building - situated just 200 metres (yards) from Rama's office - after two cars with diplomatic plates had left, a Reuters reporter saw.

  • Bannon Got a Pardon. Now He Gets His Comeuppance.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Steve Bannon surrenders to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on Thursday as expected, he will be one block from the federal court where he and a triple amputee war veteran were charged with siphoning huge sums from a crowd-funded effort to build a border wall.Bannon escaped the federal charges when he became one of 73 people granted pardons during then-President Donald Trump’s final hours in office. Trump could have easily made

  • Why the Fed wants to see a strong dollar and falling stock prices: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Down Between 18% and 37%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

    After a scorching rebound between roughly mid-June and mid-August, the broader stock market has taken a turn as the economy begins to show signs of weakening. Long-term investors are no strangers to economic cycles. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), and Celanese (NYSE: CE) are three dividend stocks that are down big off their highs.

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumps as the SPAC gets more time to gather shareholder approval to extend a merger deadline with Donald Trump's Truth Social

    Digital World stretched its vote deadline after landing a $2.8 million deposit in its trust account from a company controlled by DWAC's CEO.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Richer Over Time

    Cathie Wood became a growth-investing legend in 2020, but that was two long years ago. The co-founder, CEO, and chief stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been struggling since her breed of disruptive growth stocks corrected sharply starting last year, but she's not altering her approach. Wood is still adding to some of her top growth stocks, even as they continue to sell off.

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value stocks and go directly to read 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Kings to Buy in September. Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have raised their dividends for over 50 years […]

  • Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign

    Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low. The S&P 500 is down 7% since mid-August following a sharp summer rally, battered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates higher than previously anticipated in its fight to bring down consumer prices from their 40-year highs. "I had to downgrade the market technically, given how severe the decline has been over the last three weeks," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.

  • 3 REITs With The Highest Total Returns Over The Past 5 Years

    When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS). For real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, total returns include appreciation and dividend payments. While some inves

  • Here's how much the new Starbucks CEO could make in his first year

    A regulatory filing offers details about Laxman Narasimhan's compensation ahead of his move to the Seattle coffee giant.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Now

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) offer yields that are way above average. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns heaps of hospitals in the U.S. and nine other countries across four continents.