Campbellsville University student charged with murder in connection with fellow student's death

A 21-year-old Campbellsville University student is facing murder and burglary charges in connection with a student who died after being found unresponsive in his dorm early Saturday morning.

Charles E. Escalera had his bond set at $2 million during an arraignment in the Taylor County District Court Monday morning.

Josiah Malachi Kilman, 18, was found unresponsive shortly after midnight Saturday in his dorm room. He was taken to Taylor Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

That afternoon, law enforcement began searching for Escalera to serve him with a murder warrant. He was later found inside a barn near the Green/Taylor county line and arrested by Kentucky State Police. In his arrest citation, police say Escalera admitted to breaking into the residence and taking food.

According to the Campbellsville Police Department, Escalera is being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.

Escalera, who also goes by "Zeke," was listed as a member of the Campbellsville University men's wrestling team in 2021 and 2022. Kilman was a member in the team's 2023-2024 roster.

'Our hearts are broken'

Shortly after Kilman's death was announced, Campbellsville University President Joseph Hopkins said the university "is grieving the loss of one of our family. We have lost a student and our hearts are broken."

A GoFundMe has been launched following Kilman's death to cover funeral costs and expenses, including transporting Kilman back to his home state of Montana. The fundraiser has raised more than $54,000.

This story will update.

Reach reporter Rachel Smith at rksmith@courierjournal.com or @RachelSmithNews on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: $2 million bond set in Campbellsville University murder case