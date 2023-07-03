A camper was acting ‘aggressively.’ So his counselor got some water, Florida cops say

Summer camp was anything but fun and games last Monday at a school on the Space Coast of Florida.

According to an arrest affidavit from the police department, a 74 year old female counselor was arrested on child abuse charges at Surfside Elementary School in Satellite Beach at around 2:45 p.m.

Satellite Beach police officers went to the school after witnesses said they saw the counselor throw water on a boy who was acting “aggressively” while playing with other youngsters.

Officers spoke with a witness who said that the counselor asked for help in controlling the boy. A co-worker escorted him to another classroom, yet the child continued to act out, returning to his original classroom, and banging on the door, the report says.

In an effort to get the boy to stop striking her door and to “comply,” the counselor filled a “toy shaped like a cup” with water and doused the boy with it, says the report. She also grabbed the camper by the shoulders, calling him “spoiled,” witnesses say, before he ran away.

Police reviewed surveillance video that captured the tense encounter.

Police say the counselor admitted to officers that she threw the water to “convince” the boy to behave.

The Connecticut native was arrested and taken to Brevard County Jail on $500 bond and charged with one count of battery.

It is unclear if she is still employed by the camp at Surfside.