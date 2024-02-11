Camper burns near Union Grove, no injuries reported

UNION GROVE, Texas (KETK) – The Gladewater Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a camper in east Union Grove off of County Road 1311.

Photo courtesy of Gladewater Fire Department.

The fire department said East Mountain and White Oak Fire Departments were also called out to the scene to help extinguish the fire.

Officials said that there were no injuries reported from the fire and the cause has not yet been determined.

