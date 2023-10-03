Camper thief given two suspended sentences

Oct. 3—A convicted camper thief received multiple suspended sentences in Flathead County District Court last week.

Judge Robert Allison handed down a pair of three-year suspended sentences with the state Department of Corrections to Crystal Marie Stierns, 35, on Sept. 29, giving her credit for 12 days of time served. Stierns pleaded guilty to felony theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs after striking a deal with prosecutors in May.

Allison ordered the two sentences to run consecutively.

Authorities arrested Stierns on June 6, 2022 after officers spotted her hauling the camper with the extended slide out on U.S. 93. In speaking with officers, Stierns was unable to provide paperwork for the camper, which was missing license plates, court documents said. She also allegedly lacked a key for it.

Investigators later discovered the camper had gone missing from a lot on Twin Acres Drive, court documents said. Its owner told authorities that it was removed without permission.

Confronted, Stierns allegedly admitted to stealing the camper, valued at about $41,000.

Stierns picked up the drug possession charge after authorities subsequently found methamphetamine on her, court documents said.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.