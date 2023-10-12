Camper vanishes on solo trip, Arizona police say. Then hunters discover her SUV

A 32-year-old California woman vanished while camping in Arizona on a cross-country road trip, her family said.

Chelsea Grimm of Ocean Beach planned to camp in Arizona on her way to a wedding in Connecticut, her parents told KGTV. She also planned to visit her family.

Several days into her trip, she texted them to say she intended to skip the wedding and spend more time in Arizona, the station said. Then she vanished.

She was reported missing Oct. 4, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. On Oct. 5, hunters found her SUV abandoned on a forest service road north of Ash Fork.

Her SUV had two flat tires, her parents told KGTV. A camera found inside contained some selfie photos of Grimm.

“Not knowing where she is … it’s devastating. It’s paralyzing, feels surreal,” mom Janet Grimm told the station. She said she hopes her daughter caught a ride on the road.

Investigators believe she was with the vehicle on the night of Sept. 30, but her last confirmed sighting was in Williams, Arizona, on Sept. 28, the sheriff’s office said.

Grimm was traveling with her pet lizard, a bearded dragon, sheriff’s officials said.

Search efforts are continuing.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information to call 928-774-4523.

Ash Fork is about 145 miles north of Phoenix.

