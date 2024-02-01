Campers and ATVs are trashing pristine Arizona desert — and getting away with it

As I drive to Peralta Trailhead at the end of Peralta Road near Gold Canyon, I pass dozens of campers, trailers and recreational vehicles set up all over the place.

Some are next to the road, some in what appear to be areas adjacent to old roads and some in places that have been created from pristine desert, possibly because they could not find a previously used space.

Last winter there were many vehicles that maintained a camping space for several weeks, with one camper remaining near the turnoff to the regional park for more than three months.

These vehicles remained in place long enough for me to be concerned about what they were doing with gray and black water that obviously accumulated during that time period.

The only possible solution was for them to dump it on the open desert ground.

Campers leave trash, ATVs trash the desert

Signs of land misuse in the Superstitions Wilderness: Cholla in the foreground that has been run over. A pile of trash (upper left center). Tire tracks that extend farther into the desert.

Many times, I would see trash left by a camper once leaving a site along Peralta Road.

I did not drive any of the roads leading from Peralta Road to see what other areas looked like, but based on what I have seen along that road, I can only assume the same thing happens when the camping spaces are out of sight.

A lot of the campers bring their ATVs. I have seen trees cut down in washes so ATVs could get through and have seen ATVs going cross country, away from nearby roads.

On one occasion, as I was driving back from the trailhead, an ATV suddenly appeared from the open desert to my right and into the middle of the road just missing my car.

Increased use of ATV and larger Utility Terrain Vehicles on the open desert will destroy vegetation that has taken generations to establish, increase erosion and significantly reduce habitats for native animals.

Regulations exist for State Trust Land

Most of the land along Peralta Road past the latest development (Peralta Canyon) is Arizona State Trust Land, mixed with occasional parcels of Tonto Forest Service and Pinal County land.

According to the Arizona State Land Department, anyone camping on Arizona State Land is supposed to abide by certain regulations, among them:

A permit is required to camp and/or operate ATVs on Arizona State Trust Land.

Recreational camping is limited to no more than 14 days per year. Abandoned campsites are to be left clean.

Users must completely remove all litter and refuse, except for geocaches placed according to the department’s guidelines.

Human waste shall be confined to a portable toilet or slit trench that must be covered to ground level upon closing camp. Waste from portable toilets shall be removed from the site and disposed of properly.

All travel is restricted to existing roads and trails. A one-time use or single set of tracks does not constitute a road or trail.

These requirements have been in place for a long time, but enforcement is an issue.

Start with more consistent enforcement

Campers regularly stay for weeks in the Superstitions Wilderness, leaving refuse and damaging plants and vegetation in the area.

The Arizona State Land Department has no enforcement division, and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has a limited number of ranger deputies who are responsible for not only checking permits and trash on Peralta Road, but many other areas in the county where there are similar problems.

So, essentially, there is no consistent enforcement. This leaves the area open to misuse and overuse, which is obviously happening even with the slightest observation.

An initial solution to protecting this beautiful area of the Sonoran Desert is to begin enforcement.

All relevant agencies should begin a coordinated effort to create established camping areas. There are many potential sites available that could be designated, and payment for these sites could possibly generate enough revenue to repair the damage that has been done.

Creation of a dump station for campers to use when leaving their campsite would help keep the desert from being contaminated. Doing a proper assessment of the current damage may require shutting down the area temporarily to all camping and ATV use while a comprehensive study of the area is accomplished and a plan developed.

Without aggressive action, this area of the Sonoran Desert is at risk of disappearing.

We need to consider what this area will be like for our children, grandchildren and those visiting from out of state. They deserve to experience this area as it was meant to be enjoyed, and as we have had the privilege to enjoy it in the past.

Chuck Antonio is a veteran and longtime Arizonan living in Gold Canyon, and does volunteer trail maintenance in the Superstition Wilderness. Reach him at chuck.antonio1@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Campers, ATVs are trashing a pristine trailhead near Gold Canyon