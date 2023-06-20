Campers find body of motorcyclist who vanished during memorial ride, Idaho cops say

Campers found the body of a missing motorcyclist who had vanished after setting out on a memorial ride in Idaho, deputies said.

Steven Raney participated in the Elk River Thunder Run on June 17 in Elk River, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The ride was a memorial for Jim Martin.

Raney, an experienced motorcyclist, rode his new bike but never returned home, deputies said.

His fiancee reported him missing and rescuers began searching for him, deputies said.

Rescuers searched for Raney the night he went missing and the next day. Campers then found his body on Morris Creek Road, deputies said.

Raney’s body was taken to a funeral home, deputies said. The investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing.

“You were the most amazing friend and such a great dad and the absolute funniest guy around,” Raney’s friend Natasha Cooper wrote on Facebook.

Elk River is about 320 miles north of Boise.

