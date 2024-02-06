Campers rejoice; Jacksonville RV MegaShow rolls into Jax Equestrian Center this week

Are you looking to join the recreational vehicle lifestyle? Ready to hit the road in your first pop-up camper? Maybe you’re looking to upgrade to a big Class A Motor home? Well, you’re in luck.

The 2024 Jacksonville RV MegaShow is set to open this Thur., Feb. 8 at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center, located at 13611 Normandy Blvd. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Regular admission is $10 for adults, and children 12 years or younger get in for free. Tickets will be sold at the gate. Senior citizens receive half-price admission on opening day. All active and retired military and first responders receive half off the regular admission price.

“This is the second largest RV show in Florida and offers a great opportunity to see all types of new and used units from all the major manufacturers in a single location, with many manufacturers offering special incentives throughout the show,” a spokesperson for Northeast Florida RV Dealers said. “The show has been held at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center for 12 years, with more than 7,000 attending the event last year.”

They’ll be something for everyone.

Hundreds of RVs from pop-up campers to Class A Motor Homes will be on display.

Five RV dealers and more than 60 vendor booths representing an assortment of RV supplies will be on hand. Those attending will be able to meet and greet with campground owners and other businesses. Concessions, giveaways, and DJ music will be offered throughout the event.

Northeast Florida RV Dealers said it will also be offering tram service between the parking lot and entrance. A $250 gift card will be awarded as a door prize each day for one lucky guest.

For more information, contact the Florida RV Trade Association at 813-741-0488 or visit the association’s website at www.neflrvdealers.com, Facebook page by clicking here, or www.frvta.org.

