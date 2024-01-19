Camping fees in Codington County will increase for 2025 season

Campers at Memorial Park will pay slightly higher 2025 fees in some areas following action by the Codington County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The rates are set a year in advance because some reservations for the upcoming camping season have already been made. Online reservations for this season, which begins May 1, can be made starting Feb. 1. Call-in reservations can be made starting April 1.

Here are the daily rates for 2025:

Full hook-up, 50 amp, pull-through - $37.50 (currently $35)

Full hook-up, 30 amp - $32.50 (currently $30)

Electric hook-up, 20-30 amp, with water - $30 (currently $28)

Electric hook-up, 20-30 amp - $27 (currently $25)

Tent site - $18 (currently $17)

Building rental rates:

Pavilion - $90 (currently $80)

Kampeska Hall - $90 (currently $80)

Chapel - $60 (no change)

Double shelter with concrete floor - $40 (no change)

Single shelter with dirt floor - $20 (no change)

Fees for other charges will remain unchanged - Office booking, $10; online booking, $5, and firewood bundles, $6.

Facilities Manager Steve Molengraaf told commissioners he will be reviewing the current booking system for the park because some conflicts have arisen.

In a different area, Molengraaf said Johnson Controls of Fargo has told him it is planning to begin the renovation of the detention center HVAC system next month with the removal of the cooling system and restructuring the ductwork.

The entire renovation, which includes a portion of the courthouse, is budgeted to cost more than $4 million.

The commissioners moved through a lengthy agenda in 52 minutes. Here are the actions they took:

Agreed to a 3-year, $11,099.80 contract with Brightly Software of Cary, NC for management of the county’s physical assets. The cost is based on the square footage of county buildings, which was 149,000, not including the highway department shop.

Purchased a new 18-inch floor scrubber from Proline of Watertown. The cost is $4,995, which includes $200 trade-in credit for the county’s old scrubber.

Approved a 6-month renewal agreement with Angela Hyde, an independent consultant to the county Community Services department. Hyde will be paid $50 an hour for not more than 10 hours a week. All salary costs will be paid from the South Dakota Community Foundation’s Beyond Idea grant.

Approved a contract with Sage Consulting to perform a Community Needs Assessment for the county. Funding will be provided by the South Dakota Community Foundation’s Beyond Idea grant. Community Services Director Sara Foust said the consulting firm will be speaking to clients who receive assistance from Community Services. The process is planned to be repeated every 3-5 years.

Approved signing the Title VI policy statement and authorized publication of Title VI notice of public rights.

Approved the appointment of Natalie Remund, current county human services manager, as the Title VI coordinator.

Reviewed and approved an updated job description for County Health’s administrative tech, who will handle Medicaid applications.

Approved declaring camera equipment from the county Sheriff’s Office as surplus. One camera will be given to the county coroner and 9 body cameras will be donated to Spink County.

Approved a resolution for the sale of tax deed property, and also authorized Auditor Brenda Hanten to issue a quit claim deed for same property sold to Nathan and Marietta Lake of Hayti for $400.

Approved a tax abatement of $1,438 for a family who lost their house in a fire.

Noted that the Magic Needlers Quilt Guild of Watertown will be holding a raffle beginning Feb. 1 and ending Oct. 6.

— J.T. Fey is a freelance reporter for the Watertown Public Opinion.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Camping fees in Codington County to increase in 2025