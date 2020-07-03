Camping and glamping in California on this episode of 'The Autoblog Show'







The Autoblog Show will return to Fios TV this Sunday, with its ninth episode, camping all over the Golden State.

First, Senior Producer Christopher McGraw flies to L.A. where he gets to drive a vehicle that has never been sold in North America, the Volkswagen California. Then, he leaves the coast behind for Yosemite Valley, where he sees what it’s like to sleep in a luxurious, renovated Airstream at Autocamp Yosemite.

Watch "The Autoblog Show" on Verizon Fios TV Channel 604 at 7pm EST on Sunday. It can also be found on the Yahoo! Finance channel on the Roku TV app or SamsungTV+.





