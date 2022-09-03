Camping out for NASA's launch
Visitors are camping out in Florida to watch the launch of the Artemis 1, NASA's test flight to orbit the moon that is set to launch Sept. 3.
Tropical Storm Danielle is getting stronger and is expected to become the first hurricane of the season sometime Friday, forecasters said.
Paige Bueckers went up for a layup and came down hard, awkwardly. And she knew, as an athlete almost always knows when it is bad. She went to the training room and remembers her frustration poured out. “I felt the pop, I don’t know if I heard it but I felt it,” Bueckers said. “I didn’t know how serious it was, but I knew it was serious.” Over the coming days Bueckers moved from frustration to ...
On Saturday, NASA will attempt again to launch its historic Artemis 1 mission to the moon. The launch was delayed Monday because of weather and an issue with the engine's cooling system. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss how NASA is preparing.
In a speech from Philadelphia, President Biden spoke about the "battle for the soul of the nation" Thursday night. He called out former President Donald Trump and his supporters, saying "MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution" and said they have extreme ideologies. He also asked Americans to vote in the upcoming elections. Watch his full remarks.
Investigators say the officer was hit by another driver who went through a red light.
IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:45 Russian forces are attempting to wage offensive battles in the vicinity of Vesela Dolyna and Zaitseve. Most active hostilities are taking place on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts.
NASA says the next target launch date is Saturday, September 3. Engineers earlier were assessing an issue with one of four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the moon rocket's core stage.
STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 1 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:39 Oleksii Hromov, the Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of Ukraine, has assured the public that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready for any scenario during command and staff exercises in Belarus from 8 to 14 September dedicated to "liberating the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy".
Bank of America is boosting efforts to correct unequal lending to people of color, but some are comparing it to another potential subprime meltdown.
The January 6 committee said texts also suggested Newt Gingrich was involved in the fake electors scheme to overturn the 2020 election results.
STORY: NASA mission manager Mike Sarafin told media it was the right decision to postpone the launch originally planned for late August to Saturday.The agency was forced to postpone the launch of the SLS rocket and its uncrewed Orion astronaut capsule around the Moon and back to Earth after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial try at getting the spacecraft off the ground.The planned journey will mark the kickoff of NASA's highly vaunted moon-to-Mars Artemis program, the successor to the Apollo lunar missions of the 1960s and '70s.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Friday rejected linking a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with the closure of investigations by the U.N. nuclear watchdog a day after Iran reopened the issue according to a Western diplomat. Iran on Thursday sent its latest response to a European Union (EU) proposed text to revive the agreement under which it had restrained its nuclear program in exchange for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. economic sanctions. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and re-imposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to start breaching the deal's nuclear curbs and reviving U.S., Arab and Israeli fears it may be seeking an atomic bomb.
After Monday's scrubbed lift-off bid, the Space Launch System rocket is about to give it another go.
A chase Tuesday started in Fort Worth and ended with a crash in Haltom City. The suspects are a 23-year-old Fort Worth man and a Dallas woman.
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant had one of its reactors shut down amid shelling in the area, and Russian and Ukrainian authorities are trading blame for the violence.
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
The world's smallest army, in the world's smallest state, is growing and looking for a few good men. The Swiss Guard, the elite and colourfully dressed force whose main mission is to protect the pope and the 108-acre Vatican City, currently stands at 110 members. Ahead of the 2025 Holy Year, when millions of pilgrims are expected to visit the Vatican, the force will grow by 25 members to 135 members, an increase of nearly 23%.
Joe Burrow and girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher began dating in 2017 after meeting at Ohio State University
Burn more calories by building muscle and getting enough sleep, not by trying certain foods or diets, an endocrinologist and weight loss expert says.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured its first direct images of a planet beyond our solar system.