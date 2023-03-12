Camping packing list: Everything you need for a night in the backcountry (or just your yard)

This is your camping packing list.

Whether we're sitting by bonfires at a drive-up campground or backcountry cooking by a remote stream, for most of us camping is usually fun in proportion to how well prepared we are. That's why when you set out into the forest it's important to have thought through your camping packing list.

Not every camping packing list should be the same. Car camping usually means room for more amenities and heavier gear, whereas overnight backpacking trips might call for packs pared down to essentials only. Some people look for ultralight specialty equipment, while some people like to camp in something a little more chic.

Check out our picks for the gear you'll need in your camping packing list. Whether you're shopping for you or for a gift, we've got the gear you'll need for National Camp Day and beyond.

1. Black Diamond Headlamp

A good headlamp keeps your hands free.

One of the first things I throw in my pack for any walk in the woods—whether day trip or overnight—is my Black Diamond Headlamp. Having access to a flashlight while keeping your hands free makes all the difference, whether you're trying to heat some chili or navigate back to the parking lot after a wrong turn. Wherever you camp a good headlamp is crucial.

$45 at Amazon

2. Sawyer Products Mini Water Filtration System

Ensure your water is clean anywhere.

There's lots of ways to filter water, but if you're camping for more than a day or so we think the Sawyer Products SP128 Mini Water Filtration System is the way to go. Hooking onto the top of a water bottle, the Sawyer ensures that every sip you take is clean.

$18 at Amazon

3. PerkHomy Nylon Poly Rope

A nylon rope is crucial for setting up a bear bag.

Bears are beloved, and for the most part they're not a bother. Bears do become dangerous when they're exposed to constant human food. Keep bears out of your backcountry campsite and keep them safe by setting up a bear bag before you go to bed.

Take a length of lightweight nylon poly rope with you. Tie a stick or rock to your length of rope and cast it over a high tree limb. Then use this length of rope to hoist your food bag off the ground and out of reach from either the ground or tree branch.

$7 at Amazon

4. Clostnature Lightweight Backpacking Tent

Pack a good tent along.

Camping? You probably want a tent. The Clostnature Lightweight Backpacking Tent is a budget Amazon tent that still made our guide to the best tents. Relatively lightweight, it will do as well on a two-nighter as it will at a car camping site.

From $80 at Amazon

5. Kelty Cosmic Synthetic Fill 20 Degree Backpacking Sleeping Bag

An affordable synthetic mummy sleeper bag.

Your sleeping bag is the bed that will take you through the long cold night. If you're planning on camping in cooler conditions then make sure to invest in a bag that can keep up. I've used a Kelty bag and had good luck with it. As a medium-to-entry priced bag it's a good choice.

If you've got a kid, check out our guide to the best kid's sleeping bags.

$86 at Amazon

6. Therm-a-Rest Z Lite

A camping pad keeps your heat in.

Sleeping pads keep the rocks out of your shoulder cavities and the cold soil from siphoning the warmth right out of your back. A good sleeping pad will make your night outdoors significantly more comfortable. The Therm-a-Rest Z Lite is a solid camping choice from a brand with a well tested reputation.

From $48 on Amazon

7. Loowoko 50L Hiking Backpack

Loowoko is our favorite starter camping pack.

At the front of our list of the best hiking backpacks is the affordably priced Loowoko 50L Hiking Backpack. A hiking backpack is made to have enough space for your camping gear, and be comfy enough for all-day use. Hiking backpacks can easily cost hundreds of dollars, and the Loowoko stands out for good build quality at its budget entry-level price.

From $52 at Amazon

8. MSR Alpine Stainless Steel Stowaway Camping Pot

Don't forget to pack dinner.

Whether you're cooking soup on a burner or boiling water for coffee on the campfire, a good pot is crucial. The MSR Alpine Stowaway is a stainless steel pot that's meant for rugged use. It's also lightweight enough to pack in.

From $23 at Amazon

9. Spyderco Delica 4

A good camping knife is a must.

A good camping knife is important to have by your side. Use it to slice cheese for your bread, to shave down kindling to start a difficult fire or to cut the cord when setting up a bear bag. The Spyderco Delica 4 is a deeply rugged option that's made of strong steel, with a grippy easy-to-hold handle.

$88 at Amazon

10. Jetboil Zip Camping Stove

Like the smell of fresh coffee in an alpine hideout? The Jetboil Zip Camping Stove enables you to pack your kitchen into the backcountry. Built to help you cook on a propane or butane camp stove, it made our list of the best camping stoves.

$95 at Amazon

11. ENO DoubleNest Hammock

Invest in relaxation with a hammock.

There are few better ways to decompress after a long hike than lounging in a hammock. The ENO DoubleNest is one of the most recognizable hammocks on the market. Made with nylon and built to pair with classic ENO Atlas straps, the system is designed to be safe for trees.

$75 at Amazon

$30 at Amazon

12. JBL Flip 6 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL is a weatherproof Bluetooth speaker that's a great pick for camping.

Skip this one if you're packing in, but if you're car camping then a good Bluetooth speaker reliably makes bonfires extra fun. The JBL Flip 6 is an especially good option for camping, as its IP67 rating certifies that it's hardy enough to survive a night in the rain, even if you forget to bring it into the tent.

$100 at Amazon

13. Protect Life First Aid Kit

Don't forget First Aid.

You might be about to walk out the door for a hike, but don't forget your first aid kit. A good first aid kit is a crucial tool for dealing with accidents, abrasions, cuts, and burns. The Protect Life First Aid Kit took our number one spot on our list of the best First Aid Kits that we've had the chance to review.

From $15 at Amazon

