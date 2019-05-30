This Camping Tent From Amazon Can Sleep 9 People—and It’s on Sale Right Now

From Popular Mechanics

Ah, summer camping trips with the family. You just can’t go wrong. Provided you stay safe and bring the right supplies, it’s a no-fail recipe for success.

But just when you’re about to settle in for the night, the questions begin. Who’ll stay with whom, and in which camping tent? Do the littlest kids really have to sleep alone after all those ghost stories? And-perhaps most divisive of all-who gets to decide these sleeping arrangements, anyway?

It’s enough to dissuade any parent from camping again.

Enter: The CORE 9 Person Instant Cabin Tent.

With enough room for nine people this humble home-away-from-home solves your most difficult nighttime dilemmas. Your whole family can fit under one roof-and there’s even a “room divider” included. And whether you’re aiming for a kid-friendly slumber party or just a roomy double date getaway, you’re in luck: The Cabin Tent is able to accommodate either nine sleeping bags or two queen mattresses, depending on which way you want to set it up.

Just imagine the all-weather possibilities too: If it starts to rain, you can simply pack up your troops and head inside together. It’s also ideal for a smaller group with a ton of hiking equipment. Don’t want your camping mugs and stoves getting wet? Just bring them inside with you too.

But the real reason this camping tent caught our eye today is because it’s on sale right now for $220, $30 less than its original price of $250. With hundreds of positive reviews, 60-second assembly, and all that space, we’d say the new price is a steal.

