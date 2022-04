Michigan State Police are investigating a breaking-and-entering in the 68000 block of US 131 in Mottville Township that involved theft of a V-Trec camping trailer.

The incident took place sometime March 2-3. A padlock was broken on the front gate to an RV transport parking lot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Michigan State Police Marshall post, (269) 558-0500.

This camping trailer was stolen in early March from a parking lot in Mottville Township.

