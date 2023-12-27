Camping, waterfall viewing among wintertime options at Tahquamenon Falls State Park

PARADISE — Yoopers are known for embodying the Finnish concept of “sisu,” a term the Finns who settled the U.P. used to describe the stoic determination, purposeful tenacity and brave hardiness that was required for them to make a life for themselves in Michigan’s coldest, most remote region.

The comforts of the 21st century make embodying sisu a choice rather than a necessity. However, dozens of U.P. residents and visitors alike still choose to test their mettle each winter by camping at the U.P.’s only year-round state park campground, Tahquamenon Falls.

The park maintains 20 campsites through the winter season, currently considered "semi-modern," as they temporarily do not have access to shower buildings or flush toilets. However, each site has electric hookups. Vault toilets and a water source are nearby. If campers reserve their sites in advance, park rangers will make accessing those sites easier by plowing them before visitors arrive.

Visitors interested in getting the full winter camping experience have a unique opportunity to “rough it” at Tahquamenon this year. According to park manager Kevin Dennis, camping at the park looks slightly different due to ongoing construction projects.

“We’ve been working on several upgrades at the park over the last couple of years, and currently we’re working on the campground,” said Dennis.

Much of the improvements were funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

“If you've been to the park recently, you've probably seen the new pedestrian bridge and visitor center," Dennis said. "Currently in the works are new shower buildings and bathrooms at the winter campground. We're shooting to complete that project in early-to-mid summer 2024. That means winter campers in 2025 will have a fully modern camping experience, but folks coming to camp this winter will truly get the ‘roughing it’ winter camping experience so many of our visitors have said they wanted.”

Winter campers enjoy breakfast at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

Dennis also ticked off the many recent changes and improvements the park has made to its facilities and infrastructure. To name a few, the new pedestrian bridge to Lower Falls Island was completed in 2021. This project has afforded visitors a way to access the popular Lower Falls Island that does not involve taking a rowboat to reach the island. The new bathrooms at the Lower Falls, completed in 2023, and the current bathroom rebuild project at the Lower Falls Modern Campground are all part of the broader, comprehensive Lower Falls Island & Visitor Services Improvements Project.

“Accessibility is key,” said Dennis. “No matter the time of year, no matter one's limitations, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the park. That’s why we’ve launched this series of construction and maintenance tasks to upgrade scenic viewing platforms, improve accessibility to difficult-to-reach sections of the park, and replace bathrooms and gift shops.”

Despite the cold temperatures, snowy landscapes and cloudy days, Dennis said winter camping is becoming increasingly popular.

“Sure, most campers still use trailers or RVs, but it's only a bare majority these days,” he said. “You’d be surprised how many folks show up, don a few extra layers, pitch a tent, and roll out the insulated pads and sub-zero sleeping bags.”

Pancake ice — unusual ice disc formations — can be seen in the pool in the foreground beneath the Lower Falls at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in this December 2022 photo.

And it’s not just the camping that attracts people. The park’s staff ensures many of the most beloved activities in the park are still accessible during winter, from grooming trails for cross-country skiing to maintaining the parking areas and some of the more frequently-used trails and accesses to the Upper Falls.

“Skiing and snowshoeing are very popular here, and many visitors arrive by snowmobile too, so many that we even set aside designated parking for them,” Dennis said. “We groom the Giant Pines four-mile loop trail for cross-country skiers, and snowshoers can use it, too. There are also several shorter loop trails reserved just for snowshoeing at the Lower and Upper Falls. These are marked with fiberglass posts, making them easy to navigate.”

The falls provide an entirely different experience during winter, especially at the Upper Falls. By January and February, ice packs build up close to the falls themselves, sometimes reaching up to the edge of the falls. Dennis said if visitors bring snowshoes, dress in layers and wear ice cleats when the terrain is slippery, they will likely have the time of their lives.

Visitors planning a camping trip to Tahquamenon Falls can visit the park’s website at michigandnr.com to make a reservation. It’s also a good idea to call the park headquarters at (906) 492-3415 for information and weather updates. Campers are encouraged to reserve their sites in advance. Day-trip visitors can obtain their recreation pass when they arrive. While the guard shacks at the entrances to the Upper and Lower Falls are not staffed during winter, park management recently installed a digital kiosk at the entrance to the Upper Falls, just across from the guard shack. Visitors can use the kiosk to pay for the required recreation pass.

Ren Brabenec is a Brimley-based freelance writer and journalist with The Sault News. He reports on politics, local issues, environmental stories, and the economy. For questions, comments, or to suggest a story, email hello@renbrabenec.com.

