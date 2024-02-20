Camping World of Panama City partners with Make-A-Wish to help a boy's dream come true

PANAMA CITY — Camping World of Panama City has partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help a little boy's wish come true.

On Monday, Camping World gifted 9-year-old Maverick Cable and the Cable family a camper to make Maverick's wish come true.

"We found Maverick had a tumor in May and he lost all ability to walk and talk," said Mrs. Cable. "Maverick had surgery for it and he kept fighting and pushing. God is good and we are very grateful."

Camping World made the celebration special for Maverick and his family, setting up balloons and serving snacks at its facility, 4100 W. 23rd St.

Two of Maverick's three wishes were the camper and a trip to Alaska. The camper he was granted allows his wishes to come true because now, the Cable family can travel anywhere Maverick wants.

Maverick's mother also mentioned that Maverick wants to go to North Carolina to see his best friends.

More Local News: 'Great opportunity': Panama City Beach police collecting toys for Cops n' Kids Toy Drive

"It's a complete blessing," said Mrs. Cable. "They're good people here (at Camping World). We are grateful for this gesture."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Camping World gifts 9-year-old a camper to make wish come true