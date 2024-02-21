Campobello Mayor Jason Shamis to run against SC Rep. Josiah Magnuson in House District 38

Campobello Mayor Jason Shamis has announced he is running for the State House District 38 seat.

Shamis is running against incumbent Rep. Josiah Magnuson in the Republican Primary on June 11. Shamis said Magnuson has "lost touch" with the desires of local leaders and constituents.

"Serving as Campobello mayor is a high honor, but I believe our area needs a serious conservative voice in Columbia. My commitment is to show up, 'listen local,' and deliver results," Shamis said in a Feb. 12 press statement.

Campobello Mayor Jason Shamis has announced his campaign for SC State House District 38.

Shamis also said it is important to consistently meet with local leaders and constituents to learn what is important to the people you represent.

"It's not enough to schedule random meetings and town halls in campaign season," he said "Our current representation has lost touch with the needs and concerns of the people who sent him to Columbia.”

Magnuson responded to the allegation in an email to the Herald-Journal Feb. 20.

"I'm embarrassed that my opponent feels family values, government reform and transparency, and American freedom are not the priorities of District 38. I was elected on a platform of courageous conservatism and have done exactly what I said I would do. My record speaks for itself," Magnuson said, citing his work toward supporting SC Department of Transportation accountability, the Heartbeat Act, and lowering state income taxes.

"My time in Columbia has not changed me. Rather, our conservative reform movement is changing Columbia. I will continue to courageously fight for our district and deliver results," he said.

Prior to Shamis' election as mayor in 2021, he served as a Campobello town councilman. As mayor, Shamis has focused on expanding town services and improving infrastructure.

Shamis is a real estate broker and owner of Quartermaster Properties, an Upstate real estate business, and is an Air Force veteran having retired in 2019 after 23 years of service.

His campaign for State House is based on providing more town hall opportunities for constituents to make their voices heard, improving state infrastructure, increasing funding to police, firefighters and emergency responders, supporting anti-abortion legislation, lowering taxes, and increasing classroom funding and teacher pay.

Samantha Swann covers city news, development and culture in Spartanburg. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sam_on_spartanburg.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Campobello Mayor Jason Shamis announces for SC State House District 38