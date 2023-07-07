Campton Hills police chief placed on administrative leave amid state police probe that is ‘financial in nature’

Campton Hills police Chief Steve Millar has been placed on administrative leave in connection to an ongoing investigation led by Illinois State Police, officials in the far western suburban village said Friday.

In an emailed statement, Village Administrator Denise Burchard said village officials first learned of the investigation in May and decided in early July to put him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police probe, which she said “is related to Millar’s role as Police Chief and financial in nature.”

Illinois State Police officials confirmed they are conducting an investigation into the village of Campton Hills and said they were unable to provide additional details.

Millar did not respond to phone messages seeking comment. He was officially placed on administrative leave Thursday, Burchard said. Police Sgt. James Levand, who has been with Campton Hills for eight years, will take the helm of the department as interim chief of police.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s office declined to comment. It does not appear that Millar has been charged with any crime in Kane County, according to a review of online court records.

Millar was promoted to police chief in May 2018, according to a biography that was removed from the village website Friday. He served as a part-time officer in December 2018 and began as a full-time officer in September 2014. He retired from Streamwood Police Department after 28 years of service.

Campton Hills, a semirural town 45 miles west of Chicago, had a population of 10,836 as of 2021.

Village President Barbara Wojnicki did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.

Burchard said more information will be released on Monday.

Tribune reporters Ray Long and Christy Gutowski contributed.