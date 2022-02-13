From campus to Congress, colleges urged to end legacy boost

COLLIN BINKLEY
·7 min read

America’s elite colleges are facing growing calls to end the decades-old tradition of giving an admissions boost to the children of alumni — a practice that critics say is rooted in racism and bestows an unfair advantage to students who need it least.

Fueled by the national reckoning with racial injustice, opponents say they are gaining momentum in the battle over the contentious policy of legacy preferences.

Ivy League students are pressing administrators to abandon the policy. Yale’s student government took a stance against the practice in November. A recent vote of Harvard students found that 60% oppose it. Hundreds of students and alumni across 30 colleges have promised to withhold financial donations over the issue.

Civil rights groups are increasingly adding their support, including the American Civil Liberties Union, which is tackling legacy preferences as part of a campaign against systematic racism.

And a bill in Congress aims to eliminate the practice.

The proposal from Democrats would outlaw preferences for children of alumni or donors at colleges that receive federal money. It’s being pushed by the party’s progressive wing but has gained support from some conservative activists who want college admissions to be based on merit alone.

Legacy preferences give an extra boost to predominantly white and wealthy legacy students, while “leaving out millions of Black and brown kids,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., a sponsor.

“There has been a shift in the consciousness of the country around issues of inequity and inequality,” Bowman said in an interview. “There’s a real yearning to right the wrongs of our past.”

In the heavily guarded world of college admissions, it's hard to know exactly how many legacy students get a nudge. But at some of the most selective colleges, students with family ties make up 10% to 20% of the latest incoming class, according to data released by colleges in response to an Associated Press request.

On many campuses, the opposition is being led by students of color and those who are the first in their families to attend college. They say legacy status is one more advantage for students who are already more likely to have access to tutoring, test prep and other help applying to college.

Zoe Fuad, a junior at Brown University, said it reinforces a “cycle of inequity” that was designed to serve wealthy white men.

“By perpetually giving advantages to their descendants, we’re ensuring that those who were systemically favored continue to be favored,” said Fuad, 20, who leads a student group that’s challenging the practice at Brown.

Many prestigious colleges defend legacy admissions, saying it helps build an alumni community and encourages donations. Officials at Harvard and other schools argue that legacy status is just one of many factors considered in admissions, along with grades, test scores and pursuits outside school. At most, they say, it can provide a slight tip in a student’s favor.

Still, two colleges have ended the practice recently, giving opponents hope that others will follow.

Amherst College in Massachusetts dropped the policy in October, saying it “inadvertently limits educational opportunity.” Johns Hopkins University announced in 2020 that it had phased out legacy preferences. Since then, the school has drawn growing numbers of Black and Hispanic students, along with those from low-income families.

The pushback against legacy preferences is advancing amid a broader debate over fairness in college admissions.

Last month the Supreme Court agreed to review whether colleges can consider applicants' race as a way to expand diversity. The court will take up lawsuits alleging that Harvard University and the University of North Carolina discriminate against Asian American applicants in favor of Black and Hispanic students.

In a rare moment of bipartisan unity, the conservative strategist behind those suits voiced support for the Democrats’ bill against legacy benefits. In a statement, Edward Blum said too many colleges “lower the admissions bar for the children of their alumni.”

Most schools are not required to disclose how many legacy students they enroll, and many keep it private. Among the nation’s 30 most selective colleges, only eight provided basic data on the subject in response to an AP request.

At those colleges, the share of legacy students in this year’s freshman class averaged 12%. The lowest share was at Rice University in Houston, where 4% of this year’s first-year class had legacy status. The University of Notre Dame said legacy students have averaged 23% of the student body over the past decade.

Legacy students outnumbered Black students in freshman classes at four schools: Notre Dame, Cornell, Dartmouth and the University of Southern California. At Brown, the share of legacy and Black students was about even.

Harvard refused to disclose details, but data made public during its trial over affirmative action showed that family ties carry outsize weight. From 2014 to 2019, the acceptance rate for legacy applicants was 34%, compared with 6% for applicants without legacy status, according to an analysis by the suit’s plaintiffs.

Critics of the practice say it contributes to persistently low numbers of Black students at top colleges. During the racial reckoning following the killing of George Floyd by police, hundreds of students at Georgetown University signed a letter calling for an end to legacy preference, saying it “relegates qualified Black students to second-tier status.”

Historians have traced legacy preference to the 1920s as elite colleges sought to limit the number of Jewish students. It continued for decades at a time when the vast majority of college students in the U.S. were white men.

At many schools with legacy preferences, Black students were not admitted until the 1960s, said Michael Dannenberg, a vice president at the Education Reform Now think tank.

“White applicants have between eight and 16 generations of ancestors on which to establish an alumni connection,” said Dannenberg, who opposed the practice two decades ago as an aide to Sen. Ted Kennedy, the late Massachusetts Democrat. “For the vast majority of Black and Latino applicants, there’s maybe one or two generations.”

On college campuses, student activists say they continue to face resistance from school leaders who defend the policy. But at a time of rising populism in the United States, colleges are unlikely to find allies in Congress and other halls of power, said Richard Kahlenberg, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank in Washington.

Especially in the wake of the Varsity Blues admissions scandal, he said, it’s becoming more difficult for colleges to defend policies that benefit the wealthy.

“They are clearly vulnerable on this issue,” he said.

In the wake of that scandal, Colorado became the first state in the nation to outlaw legacy preferences at public colleges. California lawmakers required colleges to disclose how many legacy students get accepted.

Among campus activists, there’s a driving desire to change the perception that top colleges are ivory towers reserved for the wealthy. When Viet Andy Nguyen applied to Brown University as a low-income, first-generation student, he knew he was competing against wealthier students with alumni connections. It made him question whether Brown was really a place for people like him.

After graduating from Brown in 2017, he launched the nonprofit EdMobilizer with the goal of expanding access to college and ending legacy preferences. He has orchestrated a donation boycott at schools across the U.S., and he’s helping students fight the practice on scores of campuses.

It isn’t lost on him that he’s challenging a policy that could benefit his future children. He has faced resistance from some students of color who wonder why he wants to end it now, when campuses are more racially diverse than ever. But to him, the goal is to open doors for students who have been excluded, not to create “an elite lineage of people of color.”

“My kids will be fine,” he said. “They don’t need an additional bump just for being my offspring.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Speedskater Jordan Stolz, 17, gains valuable insight after Olympic debut in 500 meters

    Wisconsin speedskater Jordan Stolz, 17, finished 13th in the 500 meters. Now, he knows how the Olympic ice feels as he prepares for the 1000 meters.

  • Cal’s Jordan Shepherd joins Pac-12 Networks after dropping a career-high 33 points at Oregon

    California student-athlete Jordan Shepherd joins Pac-12 Networks following California men's basketball 78-64 victory over Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Eugene. Shepherd finishes with a career-high 33 points against the Ducks as the Golden Bears improve to 11-15 overall and 4-11 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Trauma to inspiration: Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart now an advocate

    Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped for nine months in Utah and raped and abused as a teen, is speaking at Kent State University at Stark.

  • Ex-Afghan president: Biden order on frozen funds an atrocity

    Afghanistan's former president on Sunday called a White House order to unfreeze $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of 9/11 victims an atrocity against the Afghan people. Former President Hamid Karzai at a packed news conference sought the help of Americans, particularly the families of the thousands killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to press President Joe Biden to rescind last week's order.

  • Senator Warren asks U.S. Labor Dept. to deny Credit Suisse exemption after bribery settlement

    (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith have asked the Department of Labor to deny Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG a regulatory exemption related to its management of retirement funds as a result of a Justice Department settlement for bribery, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday. The letter from Warren, one of the Senate's most influential lawmakers, will increase scrutiny on the Swiss bank, which is in the middle of a restructuring following a string of high-profile scandals. The senators sent the letter on Thursday to Ali Khawar, acting assistant secretary at the Employee Benefits Security Administration (ESBA) in the Department of Labor, raising concerns about ESBA's proposal to grant a one-year "qualified professional asset manager" (QPAM) exemption to Credit Suisse.

  • Suspect in deadly Wisconsin parade attack pleads not guilty

    A man accused of driving his vehicle into a traditional Christmas parade near Milwaukee late last year, killing six people and injuring dozens others, pleaded not guilty on Friday to multiple criminal charges. Darrell Brooks, 39, entered the pleas to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and several counts of reckless endangerment, in a court appearance. Brooks will remain jailed on a $5 million bail and a hearing is scheduled for March 11, according to the website of a Wisconsin Circuit Court.

  • US judge strikes down Biden climate damage cost estimate

    A federal judge on Friday blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to put greater emphasis on potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for polluting industries. U.S. District Judge James Cain of the Western District of Louisiana sided with Republican attorneys general from energy producing states who said the administration's action to raise the cost estimate of carbon emissions threatened to drive up energy costs while decreasing state revenues from energy production. The judge issued an injunction that bars the Biden administration from using the higher cost estimate, which puts a dollar value on damages caused by every additional ton of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere.

  • The week the pandemic’s politics changed

    Even as the White House sees Democratic governors forcing its hand on the pandemic, it knows it cannot do anything that might look like the administration rushing the CDC to revise guidelines or simply ignoring guidelines it doesn’t like.

  • 'All Asians need to die' text revealed over a year after it was sent leads to Occidental College backlash

    An anti-Asian text message sent by a female student over a year ago has reportedly put the Eagle Rock-based Occidental College in hot water this week. Occidental Junior Anaise Nugent received the text message from a friend, according to the Times. Knowledge of the text was initially confined to campus administration and officials of Nugent’s sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, to which the offender had also belonged.

  • Pickerington Central principal returns to school after being placed on administrative leave

    Principal Stacy Tennenbaum reportedly told district officials about making a comment on Jan. 27 that "could be perceived as culturally insensitive."

  • 33 Celebs Whose College Degrees Are Extremely Impressive And Very Unexpected

    Turns out not all celebs dropped out of college to become famous!!View Entire Post ›

  • California school worker on leave after message to students' parents that said 'China gave us this Covid'

    A California elementary school has placed an employee on leave after she allegedly sent an anti-Asian message to students’ parents. In a message sent to the parents of Baldy View Elementary School students on Jan. 31, the unnamed employee of Upland Unified School District (UUSD) said that they would not join in the school’s Lunar New Year celebrations, reported KTLA. Referencing the Chinese Communist Party, the message read, “The school wants everyone to wear red tomorrow (Feb. 1) but I disagree and do not support the CCP.”

  • Boyfriend Hacked Off Girlfriend’s Head Over ‘Threat to His Masculinity,’ Officials Say

    Cheney Orr/ReutersA Pennsylvania man decapitated his girlfriend with a machete at their home in suburban Philadelphia, then sawed her body into pieces in response to what he felt was “a threat to his masculinity,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday.Nicholas Peter Scurria, 32, was arrested early this morning and charged with two counts of murder, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an “instrument of crime,” according to court records.Police responded to the Willow Ap

  • Hometowns of Joe Burrow and Matt Stafford a case study in America’s class discrepancy

    The areas where this year’s Super Bowl quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Joe Burrow played their high school ball could not be more different. | Opinion

  • 'You Can’t Die And Burn In Hell Fast Enough’: Brothers Confront Man Who Killed Their Mom In 1981

    For decades, Linda Slaten’s sons believed they’d never find out who raped and murdered their mother when they were children. But on Wednesday the brothers confronted her killer — a man who had a connection to the family all those years ago. Joseph Mills had once been Tim Slaten’s youth football coach, but pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sexually assaulting and killing the 31-year-old single mother as her two sons slept nearby on Sept. 4, 1981, local station WTVT reports. “I hope when you’re in pr

  • Family-owned Vietnamese restaurant told to vacate San Francisco spot after being there nearly 40 years

    A family-owned Vietnamese restaurant that has served the local community in San Francisco’s Financial District for nearly four decades is at risk of losing its space. SHVO, the company that owns the building, told the owners of Sai’s Vietnamese restaurant last week that the lease for their spot on Washington St. will no longer be renewed, reported KRON4. According to Sai’s Vietnamese owner Inmy Chi, while their lease is set to expire on Feb. 28, they received an email about a  renewal just days before they were told they would need to vacate their spot.

  • Ohio pays schools that discriminate based on race, religion and disability| Opinion

    Educator and advocate William L. Phillis says Ohio is paying for schools that can discriminate against kids based race, religion and disability.

  • Urban Meyer's steakhouse Urban Chophouse being sold, will change branding

    Urban Chophouse, the joint venture between former Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer and a Columbus restaurateur, has been sold.

  • DeSantis rebukes proposed $200M cuts for school districts that mandated masks

    Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday rebuked a proposal to take away $200 million from a dozen school districts that implemented strict mask mandates last year in defiance of his administration.

  • After more than 20 years, two missing teens were finally found not far from home

    It took more than 20 years to find Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel, but investigators now say the answer was here all along.