Campus International School Chamber Ensemble performs holiday music

Select Waymo One riders can now get picked up or dropped off by the company's robotaxis curbside at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Waymo became the first autonomous vehicle operator in the U.S. to launch a paid robotaxi service to and from the airport in November 2022. The service went to an airport shuttle stop at the 44th Street Sky Train station. Navigating the hectic crush of the terminal curbs will be a whole new challenge, but Waymo is starting out with limited hours, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and only at Terminals 3 and 4, in order to safely deploy and learn.