Campus intruder enters girls' restroom at Andress High School, EPISD investigating

The El Paso Independent School District is investigating a school-intruder incident after a man entered a girls' restroom after trespassing onto Andress High School.

The trespassing on Dec. 14 is still under investigation by EPISD police, but there are no reports that a sexual assault occurred on campus, despite rumors spread on social media, district spokesman Pablo Villa said Monday.

The district is trying to determine how the unidentified man was able to gain access into the school at 5400 Sun Valley Drive in Northeast El Paso. While inside the school, the intruder entered a girls' restroom. He later left campus. People known to have had contact with the man didn't report any of the type of assault, Villa said.

The school officials determined that the man entered only one restroom, not every girls' restroom as rumors claimed, Villa added.

EPISD police already have officers stationed in schools and are working with El Paso police in regard to the trespassing case at Andress. Campus security has been increased and school staff are "hyperaware of what happened and will be vigilant," Villa said.

Anyone with information on the Andress High School intrusion may call EPISD police at 915-230-2525 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

