Campus News: Spring and Summer 2023 Dean's lists, award recipients and graduates

Nov. 28—Biola University — Rochester: Benjamin Merry, Audrey Park.

Morningside University — Zumbrota: Morgan Roark.

Jason Coyle, of Rochester, was named the University of Minnesota Duluth 2022-2023 Omicron Delta Kappa Circle Leader of the Year.

Kaden Murley, of Austin, was initiated into the University of Minnesota Duluth Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Evan Piepho, of Rochester, was initiated into the Arizona State University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Ella Scott, of Red Wing, received the Hutton Essay Prize at Hamilton College.

Nicholas Thompson, of Austin, received third place for In-Depth Series at the Iowa Broadcast News Association's annual conference while representing Wartburg College.

Mary Laudon, of Rochester, and Zachary Smith, of Welch, were awarded the Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowship at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, receiving $3000 each.

Ella Miller, of Lewiston, was awarded a Sophomore Research Fellowship of $2,500 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Carson Cannon, Emma Haugen and Nora Tweeten, all of Austin, each received a $1,500 scholarship from the Cooperative Response Center, Inc., of Austin.

Kevin Arce, Aleyshka Claudio Matos, Jeovani Hernandez, Angelina Xiong and Pedro Zavala, of southeastern Minnesota, received the College Education Connection Scholarship from Project FINE.

Marc Freiberg II, of Racine, received first and second place in the Collegiate Leadership Competition.

Ally Peterson, of Kenyon, contributed to Belmont University earning the recognition of 2022-2023 Missouri Valley Conference All-Academic Award as a Belmont student-athlete.

Nathan Graff, of Winona, received the Pi Kappa Lambda Music Education Teaching Award at Lawrence University.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine — Rochester: Joseph Hegedorn.