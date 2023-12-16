Campus News: Spring, summer and fall 2023 graduates

Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.
Dec. 16—Milwaukee School of Engineering — Brownsdale: Isaac Rhodes; Sargeant: Jayden Shaw; Rochester: Isaiah Vang.

Georgia Institute of Technology — Rochester: Elmeriza Mamaril.

University of Wisconsin-Madison — Chatfield: Jack Tuohy; Rochester: Dalton Griner, Madison Knodel, Joshua Miller, Danelle Olson, Kevin Treb.

University of North Dakota — Rochester: Za Chang, Andrew Diephuis.

University of Georgia — Rochester: Osamudiamen Esther Ogbeifun.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee — Rochester: Gabriel Yeager; St. Charles: Shaheen Christie.

