Campus notes

Feb. 11—Silviu Burz, Sinking Spring, has earned a master of science degree in cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

University of Tampa

Alison Wise, Cumru Township, graduated from the University of Tampa, Fla., with a bachelor of science degree in allied health.

Fellowship honoree

Alyson Hand of Birdsboro (19508) has been named a Brain Fellow by the David and Frances Brain Center for Community Engagement at Baldwin Wallace University, Berea, Ohio. Hand, an arts management and entrepreneurship major, shared the honor with nine other students.

Brain Fellows are student leaders addressing complex and challenging social issues while working to educate and empower the community to take action.

Champion dancer

Isabella Klee, Exeter Township, was on the Hofstra University Dance Team that won first place at the 2024 Universal Cheerleaders Association and Universal Dance Association College Nationals in Orlando, Fla. Hofstra is located in Hempstead, N.Y.

Business challenge

Students in Alvernia University's Financial Decision-Making course competed in the Bloomberg Global Trading Challenge, an international business competition with more than 10,000 students. The following local students were involved:

Matt Lackman, Wernersville; Ryan Stauffer, Denver; Taylor Walker, Laureldale; Alyssa Genery, Birdsboro; Xavier Santiago, Sinking Spring; Cameron Rowe, Mohnton; Liam Galvin, Shillington; Yorbi Gomez, Reading; William Mengel, West Lawn.

One team placed in the top 5%, another in the top 20% and a third in the top 25%.

Information is supplied by the colleges involved.