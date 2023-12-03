Campus notes: December 3, 2023

Dec. 3—The following local students have been named to leadership positions in Albright College clubs and organizations for 2023:

Katie Ayala Hernandez, Reading, president of the Lion Diplomats, vice president of AC2 and Treasurer of Alpha Delta Pi. Jack Baldwin, Cumru Township, vice president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Lion Records and treasurer of Epsilon Nu and the Gamer's Guild.

Patrick Buerke, Reading, treasurer of the Commuter Student Association. Alicia Cone, Morgantown, vice president of the Albright Arts Magazine. Benjamin Daniels, Exeter Township, vice president of Epsilon Nu. Noah DeLong, Fleetwood, committee chair of Gamer's Guild.

Casey Dennehey, Gilbertsville, committee chair of Gamer's Guild. Evan Fink, Mount Penn, vice president of the Student Members of American Chemical Society. Wayne Gehman, Reinholds, secretary of the Math Club. Truc Phuong Ha, Reading, vice president of the Cue.

Journee Haynes, Wernersville, committee chair of Alpha Delta Pi and treasurer of Beta Beta Beta. Stephanie Hegedus, Blandon, committee chair of Club Vogue. Olivia Holeva, Douglassville, president of Lion Records. Emily Johnson, Robesonia, president of the Albrightian and Committee Chair of Club Vogue.

Emily Keller, Reading, committee chair of Sigma Kappa. Joseph Loose, Mohrsville, vice president of Pi Kappa Phi. Brooke Mowry, Fleetwood, committee chair of Alpha Delta Pi and Beta Beta Beta. Chelsey Nievez, Reading, vice president of the International Students Association.

Hannah Phillips, Mohrsville, vice president of the Math Club, and secretary of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and Commuter Student Association. Isabella Razzano, Cumru Township, vice president of Club Vogue. Alexandra Reed, Hamburg, treasurer of the Cue.

Deandrah Rodriguez, Muhlenberg Township, treasurer of Phi Mu. Dynasty Roque, Reading, president of the Domino Players and vice president of Agon literary and arts magazine. Vincent Rudderow, Blandon, treasurer of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

Ameerah Sackoor, Laureldale, vice president of the Commuter Student Association and Middle Eastern and North African Student Association. Leon Sconion, Reading, president of the Commuter Student Association, Honors Club and Men of Color Initiative and treasurer of the Albrightian.

Dylan Sokolovich, Reading, president of Albright Arts Magazine and vice president of the Albrightian. Eren Tighe, Womelsdorf, secretary of the Albright Christian Fellowship at Albright College. Alison Witthaut, Exeter Township, secretary of Epsilon Nu. Kelsey Wyatt, Alsace Township, committee chair of Psi Chi and secretary of Morgan's Message.

Wisconsin grad

Jesse Eddinger, Fleetwood, received a master of science degree in environmental conservation from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Vocalist honored

Sofia Stankiewicz, Exeter Township, won the vocal/choral division of the Student Soloists Competition at Shenandoah Conservatory, Winchester, Va. Stankiewicz, a soprano, is a junior music performance major.

Student Soloists Competition participants performed in preliminary and semifinal rounds judged by conservatory faculty representatives. The final round was adjudicated by an external jury of music professionals.

Challenge winner

Justin DeMild, Douglassville, was among the top finishers in the second annual SAFR Challenge at Grove City College.

The SAFR Challenge tests students' skills in physics innovation. Competitors had to develop and build a headband to reduce the prevalence of concussions in collegiate soccer players. The initial 56 students in the competition were split into 19 teams. The top seven teams qualified for the final round.

DeMild was on the third-place team and won a $50 prize.

Fellowship honor

Lori Lentz, director of Extended Learning at Kutztown University, has been elected as a fellow in the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association Policy and Advocacy Fellowship program.

The program aims to enhance the collective capacity of its members and ecosystem stakeholders to engage in workforce development advocacy at the federal, state, county and local levels. Selected fellows undergo rigorous training in federal and state legislative processes, administrative functions and appropriations. They also gain practical experience in developing and implementing advocacy strategies.

Applicants must undergo a selective application process to participate.

Lentz's appointment as a fellow in the PWDA Policy and Advocacy Fellowship program highlights her professional achievements at Kutztown University and her significant impact in fostering collaborations with external organizations, employers, industry leaders and educators. Her multifaceted experience, including her background as a leader in academic administration and her commitment to engagement, aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the PWDA Policy and Advocacy Fellowship program. Lentz's participation in this fellowship will further amplify the impact of Kutztown University's extended learning initiatives.

Information is supplied by the colleges involved.