Campus notes, Jan. 28, 2024

Jan. 28—The following area students received bachelor of science degrees from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove:

Gillian Maack, Mohnton, management; Dominic Yeager, Reading, international business (also bachelor of arts in philosophy).

University of Alabama

Siddharth Mupparaju, Exeter Township, received bachelor of arts and bachelor of science degrees from the University of Alabama.

Honor society

Easton Ferry, Alburtis, has been named to the Delphi honor society at Cedar Crest College, Allentown.

Items are submitted by the colleges involved.