Campus notes: January 14, 2024

Jan. 14—The following area students graduated from Lebanon Valley College, Annville:

Nathan Long, Adamstown, master of business administration; Briley Cox, South Heidelberg Township, bachelor of science in business administration and digital communications, with highest distinction.

Honor Society

The following area students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:

Kutztown University: Devon Becker and Brady Frederick, Kutztown; Kathryn Gabriel and Conor Steward, Blandon; Samantha Smith, Alburtis. University of Maryland Global Campus: Maria Lusica, Cumru Township.

Albright research

The following area students are engaging in Albright Creative Research Experience projects at Albright College. In the ACRE program, undergraduate students conduct research or pursue creative endeavors outside of regular semester sessions. Student proposals that are accepted by a faculty review board are rewarded with college stipends.

Jack Baldwin, Cumru Township, "Digital Media Consumption Trends and Business Sustainability: An Empirical Analysis of Digital Service Providers."

Taylor Benware, Blandon, "Spaces of Memory for the Foreign Tourist: Germany as a Sight of Learning for Young Americans."

Camille Griffith, Exeter Township, "Using an Elevation Gradient to Explore Temperature and Precipitation as Predictors of Hymenoptera Community Composition and Phenology."

Dynasty Roque, Reading, "Exploring Strategies and Software for Digital Promptbook Creation."

Items are submitted by the colleges involved.