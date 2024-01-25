Campus notes: January 21, 2024

Jan. 24—Nate Brady, Birdsboro, earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Grove City College in Mercer County.

York College

The following area students graduated from York College. Honors are indicated as follows: ----with highest distinction; —with high distinction; —with distinction.

Bachelor of arts: —Marilyn-Angela Damord, Lower Heidelberg Township, professional writing; Alyson Hatfield, Amity Township, political science; Hana Hill, Myerstown, health care administration;

Bachelor of fine arts: Matthew Kramer, Exeter Township, graphic design.

Bachelor of science: ----Sarah Kohler, Boyertown, biology. Jeremy Nemeth, Breinigsville; and Michael Perkins, Exeter Township, civil engineering. ----Bethany Ruoss, Brecknock Township, criminology and criminal justice. —Brandon Simmons, Muhlenberg Township; and —Ian Viveiros, Spring Township, computer science.

Alvernia student research

Alvernia University Master of Science in Occupational Therapy candidate Amy Lista of Reading presented two posters at the American Society of Biomechanics National Conference in Knoxville, Tenn. Her work analyzed the change in biomechanics when running with a stroller and its potential for an increased risk of injury.

Jazz education

Lebanon Valley College student Aaron Rudderow, Spring Township, took part in the Jazz Education Network Annual Conference in New Orleans. During the three-day immersive experience, students attended workshops, clinics, and concerts focused on jazz. Rudderow, a graduate of Wilson High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in music.

Financial literacy contest

Harrisburg University, state Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor and Members 1st Federal Credit Union have launched the 11th annual student financial literacy scholarship competition.

Pennsylvania students in grades 9-12 may submit a short essay or poem about financial literacy. Three winners, and three honorable mentions, will be selected and announced in April. The honors include cash prizes.

First, second and third place winners, as well as the honorable mentions, will receive cash prizes from Harrisburg University:

Any prize winner who enrolls at Harrisburg would receive an additional $1,000 tuition scholarship.

The deadline for submissions is March 17, and students must submit their entry at www.harrisburgu.edu/hufinancialliteracy/

Items are submitted by the colleges involved.