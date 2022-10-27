Campus Pointe killer sentenced. Fresno DA’s Office explains why term is 10 years

A Parlier man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for the shooting death of 22-year-old Frank Sierras at Fresno’s Campus Pointe last year.

Ricardo Resendez, 20, agreed to a plea agreement with prosecutors on July 28 and was sentenced Wednesday by Judge David Gottlieb.

Taylor P. Long, public information officer for the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, said the plea deal was the best outcome given the facts of the case and evidentiary issues.

Police believe the July 2021 shooting was sparked by an argument inside Maya Cinemas, the theater at Campus Pointe. Sierras’ girlfriend and a group of three or more people exchanged words and the dispute spilled into the parking lot of the center, police said.

As Sierras drove through the parking lot, police said, he came upon the group again and was fatally shot. He managed to drive away, but crashed at the nearby housing complex.