Campus police find gun, suspected drugs on 18-year-old UW-Green Bay student arrested in residence hall, university says

GREEN BAY - Campus police say they found drugs and a gun on an 18-year-old University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student they arrested Tuesday evening in a student residence, according to an announcement from the university.

Police were dispatched to James Temp Hall, a campus student apartment building, around 8 p.m. Tuesday in response to a request for a welfare check.

The 18-year-old appeared to be under the influence and had been repeatedly "pounding on doors," UWGB said.

While campus police were searching him, a concealed firearm fell onto the floor, and police also found a 29-round pistol magazine on his person. Campus police said they found both prescription drugs and controlled substances in the man's backpack, including suspected marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.

Campus police say the firearm was a modified pistol blank, which makes the gun's origin hard to trace. It's sometimes referred to as a "ghost gun."

The 18-year-old was booked into the Brown County Jail. The possible charges he faces include carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

It was not immediately clear whether students had been alerted or whether the 18-year-old UWGB student lived in the building.

