Campus police negotiate with man barricaded in IU hotel room

Police are negotiating with a man who has reportedly barricaded himself in a room at the Indiana Memorial Union Hotel.

IU spokesperson Chuck Carney said Monday night that a male subject called IUPD dispatch and did not make sense, but stated he was at the IMU. Officers are in negotiations to get the man out of the room.

Carney said no one else is known to be with the man.

The situation is developing and this story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Man barricaded in Indiana Memorial Union hotel room