Campus tragedy, a party switch and some charm: The N&O’s 10 most read stories of 2023

As we head to a new year, it’s a time to look back and reflect.

In the world of news, that means looking back at the stories that connected with our readers.

The stories serve as a time capsule of sorts, reminding us of a year of tragedy and heartbreak but also some humorous moments.

We crunched the numbers, and out of the thousands of stories published by The News & Observer this year, these were the most-read stories of 2023, starting with No. 10.

10. North Carolina’s new laws

Throughout the year, The News & Observer’s politics team chronicles the journey a bill takes to become a law, whether it’s discussion in a committee, a contentious debate (and maybe a veto), or final approval.

Once the dust settles, reporters make sure North Carolinians know what the laws mean and when they take effect. This year, some of those laws included increasing penalties for those who riot; restrictions on state employees talking about race at work; and a ban on abortion after 12 weeks. Some of those laws, or pieces of them, only recently took effect.

Read the story: Dozens of new laws in North Carolina started Dec. 1. Here’s what they do

Extra credit: Here’s a list of new North Carolina laws that take effect on New Year’s Day

Voters cast their ballot at the early voting site at the Cary Senior Center in Cary, N.C., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

9. Weather Watch

North Carolinians are used to hurricane watches and warnings and anticipate a flurry of activity in the tropics when hurricane season begins. This year was no different. In September, we reported on tropical storm conditions that could impact North Carolina, thanks to a storm called Nigel and a separate low-pressure system. Nigel became a Category 1 hurricane but eventually was downgraded to a post-tropical storm.

Read the story: NC will see tropical storm conditions on Friday, plus a new storm may be forming

Extra credit: Shell hunters find treasures that Hurricane Lee left on NC beaches. Where to look.

A blue street light illuminates the intersection of Shawnee St. and E. Lynch Street in Durham, N.C., Nov. 26, 2022.

8. Lavender Haze

Part of The N&O’s role is answering questions readers have, from how breaking news affects them to things that make them go “hmmm.” Our service journalism team kicked off its Triangle Asked & Answered series with a question about why streetlights in Durham were blue or purple-ish. Was it a city tie-in to the Duke Blue Devils?

Alas, that was not the case, as the blue-ish lights have been spotted all over the Triangle, and the reason for the hue was perhaps not the most exciting. Still, the popularity of the story showed us we weren’t the only ones who wondered this.

Read the story: We noticed purple streetlights in the Triangle. Here’s why — and what to do about it

Have a burning question? Email ask@newsobserver.com.

UNC-Chapel Hill students, faculty and family hold a candlelight vigil Friday, Aug 30, 2023 at the Dean Smith Center in honor of professor Zijie Yan who was shot and killed on campus on Monday.

7. Remembering slain UNC professor

The UNC-Chapel Hill campus was paralyzed Aug. 28 as police searched all over for a man who was reportedly seen with a weapon. Texts were exchanged between students, faculty and their families as they feared the worst. After the lockdown was lifted and more information was revealed, we learned some of those fears had become reality.

Dr. Zijie Yan, a UNC physics professor, had been fatally shot. A graduate student was charged with his murder. Yan was remembered as “an enthusiastic scientist and outgoing friend,” and tributes poured in from UNC and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he had studied, other academic institutions and the Triangle’s Asian American community. Yan was known for being generous with his time and guidance and his positive demeanor.

“He had a resting sweet face — and everything about his personality was consistent with that,” Doug Chrisey, his former advisor, wrote.

Read the story: Dr. Zijie Yan, prolific, resilient and generous scientist, killed in UNC shooting

More on Yan: ‘We will never forget.’ UNC comes together to mourn slain professor at candlelight vigil

6. Death row inmate dies

Allen R. Holman pleaded guilty to murder in 1998, months after he killed his wife in front of an Apex police officer in the summer of 1997. When he was sentenced, he told the judge that he would rather be executed than live out his days on death row. The judge sentenced him to death.

But the death penalty has been on pause since August 2006. Holman died of natural causes at the age of 64.

Read the story: Inmate on North Carolina’s death row has died, but not the way he wanted to

Ryan’s Restaurant in Winston-Salem was named the most charming restaurant in NC.

5. Serving up charm

Stories about restaurant openings and closings remain some The N&O’s most popular reads, and that’s not limited to Triangle establishments. Foodies will drive hours away for a great meal.

In Winston-Salem, it’s a steakhouse and seafood restaurant that routinely attracts diners from near and far. It’s not just the food, though that’s obviously the draw. The most charming restaurant, according to Microsoft Start (MSN), is nestled on a hillside spot near a rolling creek and gives off homey vibes in the best way possible.

Read the story: Restaurant named ‘most charming’ in NC is a 2-hour drive from Raleigh

A Ruby-throated Hummingbird, photographed in 2020.

4. Feathered friends

Every spring, North Carolina rolls out the welcome mat for the Ruby-throated hummingbird, which migrates to the state around April. The state’s most prevalent hummingbird — with its amazing vision — flits around all summer.

Those who hope to see them as house guests (of the outdoor variety) can do a few things to prepare for their arrival.

Read the story: NC hummingbirds are migrating back for spring. When to put out feeders & how to feed

Extra credit: NC has among the highest diversity of hummingbirds in the US. Here’s what they look like

3. Party politics

On April 4, a tip rapidly circulated in political circles that Democratic state Rep. Tricia Cotham was going to switch her party affiliation. Democrats immediately called for Cotham’s resignation. Republicans welcomed her to their caucus.

N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham gets a hug from N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger as House Speaker Tim Moore, left, looks on during a press conference April 5, 2023, to announce that Cotham was switching parties to become a member of the House Republican caucus.

The decision by the Mecklenburg County politician, who has a long history with the Democratic Party, had seismic ramifications for legislation the rest of the year. By giving Republicans a supermajority, it meant they were able to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes again and again. That included legislation on abortion, school choice and the Parents’ Bill of Rights. Cotham is seeking reelection in 2024 in a new GOP-leaning Charlotte-area district.

Read the story: NC Rep. Tricia Cotham planning to switch parties, giving GOP supermajority

Extra credit: What are Rep. Tricia Cotham’s reelection odds in new GOP-leaning Charlotte district?

Under the Dome: The 10 moments we’ll remember from 2023 in NC politics news

2. UNC campus on edge

The shooting on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus attracted national attention with images of stunned students interspersed with photos of police officers and flashing police lights. People held their collective breath until an “all clear” message was announced and a graduate student had been apprehended. Almost immediately, students and staff raised questions about the university’s preparedness for a mass shooting and if more could be done. They called for improved mental health resources and tighter gun control laws.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown. In late November, the student charged with murder was found mentally ill and unfit to continue with court proceedings, The N&O reported. He will receive mental health treatment at Central Regional Hospital to determine whether proceedings can eventually continue.

Read the story: Grad student charged with 1st-degree murder in shooting of professor at UNC-Chapel Hill

1. Feeling caddywampus, y’all?

If you’ve lived in North Carolina long enough, chances are you’ve heard someone drop a “y’all” or a “fixin’ to,” or maybe a “might could.” How about “broke as the Ten Commandments” or “butter my butt and call me a biscuit”?

North Carolina is full of delightful idioms and phrases, some with obvious meanings. Others, not so much. Lord, have mercy. Y’all read this glossary thousands upon thousands of times. Don’t worry. We don’t think the sun comes up just to hear us crow.

Read the story: We’re fixin’ to teach you to talk like an NC native: A Guide to Southern Sayings

Extra credit: Need more lessons on talking like a Southerner? We’re back with readers’ favorite sayings