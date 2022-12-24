Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022

Camtek Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.48, expectations were $0.47.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Camtek's Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. All participants are present in listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. You should've all received by now the company's press release. If you have not received it, please contact Camtek's Investor Relations team at EK Global Investor Relations at 1-212-378-8040 or view it in the news section of the company's website at www.camtek.com. I'll now like to hand over the call to Mr. Ehud Helft of EK Global Investor Relations. Mr. Helft, would you like to begin, please?

Ehud Helft: Yes. Thank you, Operator. I would like to welcome all of you to Camtek's third quarter 2022 results conference call. Let me remind you everyone that this conference call is being recorded, and the recording will be available on Camtek's website within a few hours of the call. With me today on the call, we have Mr. Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO; Mr. Moshe Eisenberg, Camtek's CFO; and Mr. Ramy Langer, Camtek's COO. Rafi will open by providing an overview of Camtek's results and discuss recent market trends. Moshe will then summarize the financial results of the quarter. Following that Rafi, Moshe and Ramy will be available to take your questions. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain information provided on this call are internal company estimates, unless otherwise specified.

Pixabay/Public domain

This call may also contain forward-looking statements and I'll refer you to our Safe Harbor statement that you can view it in press release. Furthermore, during this call, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed. These are used by management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the company's current performance. We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the company's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures is included in today's earnings release. And now I'd like to hand over the call to Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO. Rafi, go ahead please.

Story continues

Rafi Amit: Thanks, Edward. Good morning or good afternoon everyone. Camtek ended another quarter of continued revenue growth. Third quarter revenues were a record of $82 million, a 16% increase year-over-year. Gross margin came in at 49% and operating margin at 28.3%. Close to 60% of our revenues came from Advanced Interconnect Packaging applications. Heterogeneous Integration and HBM account for over 30% of this segment. We continue to expand our customer base. We sold system to 42 new customers in the first nine months of this year. Specifically, we are cementing our position in the front-end and compound semi segments. These two segments accounted for approximately a quarter of our revenues. As widely reported, consumer demand for PC and mobiles is down.

As a result the contribution of CMOS Image Sensors related system to this year's revenue will be slightly below 10%. This quarter, we continued to strengthen our position in the U.S. and Europe due to major industry investment made there. U.S. and Europe accounted for 27% of our sales versus 21% last quarter and 12% in Q3 of last year. Q4 revenues are expected to be similar to those of Q3 translating into record annual revenue of around $320 million for 2022. The company diversified exposure to multiple customer's secular trends and territories contributed to our success. Last month, the U.S. Commerce Department announced new regulations restricting the sales and support of semiconductor equipment for advanced nodes in China in both Memory and logic.

Our customers in China are mainly assets in the Advanced Packaging segment all manufacturers of trading edge silicon wafer. We continue to evaluate the impact of such restrictions on Camtek, but based on our initial assessment, we believe that the direct revenue impact will be marginal, if any. The global economy is projected to decline in 2023, and expected to affect both wafer fab equipment in general and even more so in the Memory segment. 2023 is expected to be a challenging year for the industry with customers being more cautious. We believe that although Camtek's business model is not immune, it is however more resilient. I will point few presents. One, we support a technology change in the industry of transition to Advanced Packaging and Heterogeneous Integration.

60% of our business is related to these segments. This strength is expected to continue

See also 12 Best Tech Stocks for Long-Term Growth and 11 Biggest BNPL Companies in the World.

Ehud Helft: Rafi, we can't hear you.

Rafi Amit: Operator, can you hear?

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.