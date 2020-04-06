Camtek Receives $8 Million Order for Multiple Inspection Systems From a Tier-1 Global CMOS Image Sensor Manufacturer

Systems expected to be delivered during the second and the third quarters

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced that it received an order for multiple EagleT-i systems, its advanced inspection system, from a tier-one global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, totaling $8 million. The systems are expected to be delivered during the second and the third quarters of 2020.

Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with this multiple system order from a leading global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, and we are happy that the market demand for our products remains strong. This order is another sign of Camtek's continued leadership in the inspection market, specifically in the CMOS Image Sensor market."

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment serving the Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated Inspection solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations, and our global supply chains, intellectual property litigation, price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.



