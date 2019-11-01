Is Camurus AB (publ)'s (STO:CAMX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Fredrik Tiberg became the CEO of Camurus AB (publ) (STO:CAMX) in 2003. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Fredrik Tiberg's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Camurus AB (publ) has a market cap of kr4.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of kr8.1m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at kr4.9m. We examined companies with market caps from kr1.9b to kr7.7b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was kr4.8m.

Thus we can conclude that Fredrik Tiberg receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Camurus AB (publ). However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Camurus has changed over time.

Is Camurus AB (publ) Growing?

On average over the last three years, Camurus AB (publ) has shrunk earnings per share by 36% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 45%.

As investors, we are a bit wary of companies that have lower earnings per share, over three years. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Camurus AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

Camurus AB (publ) has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 0.5%, over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Camurus AB (publ) with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been uninspiring, and we would have liked to see stronger business growth. Considering this, we wouldn't want to see any big pay rises, although we'd stop short of calling the CEO compensation unfair. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Camurus.

