Camurus Announces New Study Results Showing Superior Patient Reported Outcomes With Buvidal® Versus Standard of Care in Treatment of Opioid Dependence

- DEBUT study met the primary endpoint, demonstrating superior patient global satisfaction with Buvidal® vs daily sublingual buprenorphine

- Buvidal® showed significantly better effects on patient's quality of life, burden of treatment, and other secondary endpoints

- Buvidal® is the first and only long-acting opioid dependence treatment to show superiority vs daily sublingual therapy in controlled, head-to-head studies

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camurus announced today topline results from the 24-week, randomized, controlled, open-label, DEBUT study of weekly and monthly Buvidal® (prolonged-release buprenorphine) versus standard of care with daily sublingual buprenorphine (e.g. Suboxone® Film) in 120 randomized outpatients at six clinical sites in Australia.

The study, performed in real-world treatment setting with validated patient reported outcomes, met the primary endpoint, demonstrating superiority for the Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire for Medication1 (TSQM) global satisfaction score for Buvidal® versus standard of care at week 24, p=0.0143, as well as significantly higher TSQM effectiveness and convenience domain scores, p<0.0001. In addition, patients treated with Buvidal reported statistically significant improvements in quality of life, reduced burden of treatment, and other secondary outcomes versus daily standard of care. Retention in treatment with Buvidal® was high; with an 88% retention rate at week 24. Safety and tolerability in DEBUT were consistent with the well-known safety profiles of buprenorphine and Buvidal®.

"This is the first clinical study evaluating patient reported outcomes and experiences of treatment with an extended release buprenorphine depot head-to-head against standard of care with daily sublingual medications. The topline results are very encouraging and show significant improvements of multiple validated patient reported measures, including treatment satisfaction, quality of life, burden of treatment, and diversion and non-medical use of medications" said Dr. Nicholas Lintzeris, Professor of Addiction Medicine, University of Sydney, Australia and DEBUT Coordinating Investigator.

"The positive DEBUT results add to our robust body of evidence and provide significant insights on the benefits of weekly and monthly Buvidal® compared to daily standard of care in improving lives of patients with opioid dependence. Head-to-head trials in real-world settings, such as DEBUT, are extremely important to help clinicians better understand clinical and patient reported outcomes, thereby supporting informed treatment decisions," says Dr. Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO, Head of R&D at Camurus."

Detailed results from the DEBUT study will be presented in forthcoming scientific publications.

About DEBUT, Depot Evaluation - Buprenorphine Utilisation Trial

DEBUT is a prospective, randomized, open-label, active-controlled, multi-center trial comparing patient reported outcomes (PROs) of Buvidal® with buprenorphine standard of care in adult outpatients with opioid dependence. 120 outpatients were randomized 1:1 to 24 weeks of treatment with Buvidal® or standard of care, e.g. Suboxone®, at six clinical sites in Australia. The primary endpoint of the study was the Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire for Medication (TSQM) global satisfaction score. Secondary outcomes included PROs to assess treatment effectiveness, convenience, burden of treatment, quality of life, diversion and non-medical use of medication, health economic outcomes, as well as treatment retention, craving and withdrawal, illicit opioid use and safety and tolerability.

About Opioid Dependence

Opioid dependence is a serious, chronic, relapsing disease that can affect all aspects of a person's daily life. It is an escalating global health problem, contributing to significant adverse mental, physical, and social consequences, including unemployment, criminal activity, incarceration, transmission of infectious diseases, unintentional overdose and death.2 According to the World Drug Report, approximately 53 million individuals globally used opioids in 2017 and among those around 29 million used opiates such as heroin and opium. Opioids top the list of drugs that cause the greatest burden of disease and drug-related deaths worldwide.2