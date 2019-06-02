Can anybody stop Biden? Challengers make their case to California Dems

SAN FRANCISCO — While 14 top Democratic presidential candidates swarmed the Golden State this weekend for the California Democratic Party’s convention and related events, one was conspicuously absent: former vice president and early frontrunner Joe Biden, who decided to skip the festivities in favor of an LGBTQ-rights gala 2,500 miles away in Columbus, Ohio.

The big, Biden-shaped hole in the single-largest gathering of 2020 hopefuls to date dramatized what may become the defining dynamic of the Democratic primary contest: the search by progressives for someone who can unite the rest of the party and take the nomination away from a well-known, well-respected, historically moderate figure who has been lapping his rivals in the national polls ever since he launched his campaign in late April.

An “Anti-Biden,” so to speak.

“Some Democrats in Washington believe the only changes we can get are tweaks and nudges,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in her convention speech, much of which amounted to a veiled but unmistakable attack on Biden’s belief in “middle ground” policies and bipartisan consensus. “Some say if we all just calm down, the Republicans will come to their senses. But… when a candidate tells you about all the things that aren’t possible, about how political calculations come first, about how you should settle for little bits and pieces instead of real change, they’re telling you something very important: they are telling you that they will not fight for you.”

“Not me,” Warren added. “I’m here to fight.”

The audience couldn’t have been more receptive — not only to Warren’s pugilistic Biden bashing, which earned perhaps the loudest cheers of the convention, but to the weekend’s whole Anybody But Biden atmosphere. In California, delegates lean much further left than the state’s broader Democratic electorate— so far left, in fact, that in 2018 they endorsed a progressive challenger to Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Biden’s ideological counterpart and only major California endorser. As attendees entered the cavernous Moscone Center, representatives from RootsAction.org passed out large, glossy flyers filled on both sides with unflattering Biden quotes:

“The folks at the top aren’t bad guys.” “The wealthy are as patriotic as the poor.” Vice President Mike Pence is a “decent guy.” “I really like Dick Cheney for real.” “My greatest accomplishment is the 1994 crime bill.”

Nearly every attendee grabbed a flyer as they descended the escalator to Hall F to hear Biden’s Democratic opponents speak. It would be hard to find a bigger, less pro-Biden crowd anywhere.

Yet California’s jam-packed anti-Biden audition also dramatized something else: just how daunting it will be for any one candidate to emerge as the alternative to Biden this year — or even next.

Sen. Kamala Harris at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention. (Photo: Jeff Chiu/AP) More

“There are far too many candidates right now for that,” says Dan Schnur, a former spokesman for John McCain and recent director of the Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics at the University of Southern California. “It’s more likely that a small number of un-Bidens will rise to the top before the field winnows to one alternative — and this weekend is one of only dozens of opportunities” they’ll have to make their case.

None of which stopped the vast field of candidates from seizing the opportunity afforded by Biden’s absence — and this weekend’s huge, sympathetic audience — to at least start to contrast themselves with the former veep.

Hometown Sen. Kamala Harris, trailed everywhere by hundreds of well-organized volunteers waving purple “For the People” placards, repeatedly lamented that “women are paid 80 cents on the dollar [compared] to men, black women 61 cents, Native American women 58 cents, Latina women 51 cents” as she touted her plan to close the wage gap by fining companies that fail to ensure they are paying men and women equally — a reminder that she may better reflect the Democratic base than Biden.