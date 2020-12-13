Can COVID-19 exposure apps slow the spread of coronavirus?

Mike Bebernes
·Editor

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, there was a lot of talk about the role that Big Tech companies could play in helping track and control the spread of the virus. Those technological tools became a reality in the intervening months, but there is still a long way to go before they might make a significant dent in the scale of the outbreak in the United States.

On Thursday, California became the latest state to begin using an app developed by Apple and Google that uses phone data to notify people who have spent substantial time near someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. People receiving the alert are advised to self-isolate to break the chain of transmission. The apps use Bluetooth data that is anonymous and impossible to trace to individual users, experts say. Similar apps are now available to more than 150 million Americans in 18 states, plus Washington, D.C., and Guam.

The apps are intended to be an efficient supplement to human contact tracers, who track the spread of the virus by calling the contacts of people who’ve been infected. Contact tracing has been a key part of pandemic response for centuries, but tracing efforts in the U.S. have been hampered by limited resources, subpar testing availability and a reluctance among many people to participate.

Why there’s debate

Many experts see reason to believe apps could play a substantial role in limiting the spread of the virus if used by enough people. One model published by epidemiologists in April suggested apps could help end the pandemic entirely if 60 percent of the population utilized them.

The technology to do that now exists. At this point, however, reaching that level of usage appears to be more of a fantasy than an achievable goal. Lack of availability, limited awareness, technical hurdles and privacy concerns have meant only a small percentage of the population in participating states have taken advantage. The apps simply can’t work unless enough people use them.

Colorado’s app has been downloaded by 20 percent of the population, but in many other places, the rate is in the low single digits. Plus, downloading the app doesn’t mean the person will use it. App developers have found that a large share of users who have tested positive decline to send out exposure notifications, even though the recipients would have no way of knowing who exposed them. Comparable struggles have been experienced in other countries that have rolled out similar apps. The app from Google and Apple being used by states represents a low privacy risk, but there are hundreds of private apps that are much less secure, experts say,

The apps can still be valuable, even if the number of people who use them remains low. Every person who isolates after being notified of possible exposure breaks a chain of transmission that could potentially lead to thousands more cases. The apps could also be especially helpful in contained communities where participation may be higher than in the broader population. Health experts at the University of Arizona credit an early tracking app with helping stem an on-campus outbreak in the fall.

What’s next

Four more states — Arizona, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Oregon — have plans to launch their own versions of the apps in the future. California is seen by many as the true test case for the technology in the U.S. because of its huge and relatively tech-savvy population. Whether the Golden State will be more successful than other parts of the country in convincing people to use its app remains to be seen.

Perspectives

Setbacks

At the moment, the apps represent a missed opportunity

“In theory, such apps could bolster one of the most difficult tasks in pandemic control: Tracing the contacts of people infected with the coronavirus in order to test and isolate them if necessary. In practice, however, widespread COVID-19 misinformation, the complexity of the technology, overwhelmed health workers needed to quickly confirm a diagnosis, and a general lack of awareness have all presented obstacles.” — Bryan Anderson and Matt O'Brien, Associated Press

The apps can’t work if people won’t use them

“The system works only if a lot of people buy into it, but people will buy into it only if they know it works.” — Rae Ellen Bichell, Kaiser Health News

Political polarization means a significant share of the population will refuse to use them

“There’s a lot of things working against it. Unfortunately, in the U.S., COVID has been politicized far more than in any other country. I think that’s affecting people’s willingness to use tools to track it.” — Communications technology researcher Jessica Vitak to Associated Press

There's no national plan to increase user base for such apps

“This patchwork of different systems is one of the reasons that it's been so difficult to spur widespread adoption. The different apps have different installation instructions depending on where you live, and because they're not available to all Americans, they're often lost in the conversation about how the United States is responding to the coronavirus.” — Cat Zakrzewski, Washington Post

The apps’ emphasis on privacy makes the data they produce less useful

“These new apps prioritize privacy, but as a result they are not able to provide detailed information that might assist public health authorities or answer questions raised by people who receive exposure notifications.” — Lorrie Cranor, The HIll

Many Americans are still focused only on protecting themselves

“People load the app to know if they were around someone else who tested positive, but don’t want to notify others if they are positive.” — App developer Tim Brookins to the New York Times

Opportunities

The surge in infections may compel more people to use the apps

“They emerged as promising tools early in pandemic, but technical shortcomings, privacy concerns and dismissive attitudes in the United States toward safety measures undercut their benefits. The tide may be turning as cold weather and lockdown fatigue threaten a global surge in cases.” — Paresh Dave, Reuters

The current apps are the first test of what could be a powerful tool in future pandemics

“The lessons we will learn will impact how we respond to future pandemics. I think evaluating its impact right now, and determining whether this is going to be part of our plan for responding to future pandemics, is critical.” — Infectious disease expert Mike Reid to The Verge

The apps are built to protect privacy

“I’m usually the first person to caution that we shouldn’t trust corporations or the government with our sensitive personal data. But after investigating the data flowing out of these state-sponsored apps and services, I haven’t found much danger in having them on my phone.” — Geoffrey A. Fowler, Washington Post

Even a small impact will save lives

“Digital contact tracing is a potentially low-touch way for health departments to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by using smartphones to track who’s been exposed. And even if exposure notifications aren’t the panacea many technologists hoped for, new research suggests that breaking even a few links in the chain of transmission can save lives.” — Cat Ferguson, MIT Technology Review

The apps can help cover gaps in traditional contact tracing

“Health officials believe the alerts could be especially helpful in cases where an infected person has been in contact with strangers — for example in a bus, train or checkout line — who wouldn't otherwise know they were exposed.” Faith Karimi, CNN

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Read more “360”s

Cover thumbnail : Getty Images

Latest Stories

  • Republican congressman rips Texas GOP for suggesting secession and says 'my guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no'

    Kinzinger said the Texas GOP chairman should be fired for suggesting some states should "form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution."

  • U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of March -Slaoui

    The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.

  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

    Talk about a demotion.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.> Mayor Bottoms' Press Secretary did not immediately offer comment when reached this morning. gapol (2/2)> > — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) December 11, 2020An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress What will become of Trump's border wall? 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • China's tiny Jewish community in fear as Beijing erases its history

    For this year’s Hanukkah, Amir is lighting menorah candles and reciting blessings to celebrate the holiday’s eight nights, as many Jews are around the world. But he does so in secret, worried that Chinese officials will come around – as they often do on religious occasions – to enforce a ban against Judaism, pressuring him to renounce his faith. Sometimes, he’s even called in for interrogations. “Every time we celebrate, we are scared,” said Amir, not his real name as he asked not to be identified over worries of retaliation. "Whatever we do, we’re always very careful to make sure the authorities don’t find out.” Since 2015, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has waged a harsh campaign against foreign influence and unapproved religion, part of a push to ‘Sinicise’ faith – ripping down church crosses and mosque onion domes, and detaining more than a million Muslims in the western Xinjiang region.

  • Israel, Bhutan establish formal relations

    Israel and Bhutan announced Saturday the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the two countries. The agreement will “open the path to greater cooperation and further strengthen relations” between Israel and the South Asian kingdom, according to a joint statement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, writing on Twitter that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements.”

  • Rudy Giuliani on Trump election fight: We have ‘1,000 affidavits from witnesses in 6 different states’

    President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani provides insight into the strongest piece of evidence he will present for legal challenge.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Joe Biden's agenda 'a little hazy' and criticizes his Cabinet picks as lacking an 'overall vision'

    Joe Biden has promised to build the "most diverse cabinet based on race, color, based on gender that's ever existed in the United States of America."

  • Another 20 House Republicans join Texas lawsuit to overturn election

    Texas' election fraud lawsuit is getting more and more support -- but not any more evidence.On Thursday, 106 House Republicans filed an amicus brief in support of Texas' attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in four key states, essentially stripping the win from President-elect Biden. And on Friday, another 20 Republicans signed on to the brief, meaning that nearly two-thirds of the House GOP is openly rejecting the presidential election results. One of those new additions is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who refused multiple times Thursday to say if he supported the suit or even to acknowledge it.> I asked McCarthy twice directly yesterday if he backs the Texas lawsuit. He didn't respond. The second time, he laughed and walked into his office https://t.co/Yl6rWwjqO2> > -- Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 11, 2020The suit contends Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin -- four states that flipped from electing President Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020 -- improperly manipulated voting rules, thus invalidating their results. It doesn't acknowledge that several states who have joined Texas, as well as Texas itself, made similar changes by the same methods. And of those 126 House Republican allies, 17 were re-elected using the same ballots and voting rules that elected Biden; Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, who ran for the Senate seat there, had no problem conceding to incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) but also joined the suit.Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) on Friday demanded House leaders not seat "any members-elect who are supporting Donald Trump's efforts to invalidate the 2020 presidential election." > Today I'm calling on House leaders to refuse to seat any Members trying to overturn the election and make donald trump an unelected dictator. pic.twitter.com/icTmGKCpuR> > -- Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) December 11, 2020More stories from theweek.com The Constitution has an answer for seditious members of Congress What will become of Trump's border wall? 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll

    The share of Brazilians unwilling to take any COVID-19 vaccine grew to 22% this week, from 9% in August, and most said they would not accept one made in China, a new poll showed on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro’s comments stoked wider skepticism. The survey by pollster Datafolha found 73% of respondents plan to take a shot and 5% do not know if they will, compared to 89% and 3%, respectively, in August. Late last month, Bolsonaro said he would not take any coronavirus vaccine that becomes available.

  • One person shot in violent protests in Washington state

    Police in Olympia arrested one person Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a violent protest between two heavily armed groups near the Capital building. The Olympia Police Department said the person who was shot was taken to a hospital by other civilians. The two groups had opposing political views, and each side was heavily armed with rifles, handguns and clubs, and engaged in violent clashes, police said.

  • Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she declined a position in Biden's cabinet

    The Atlanta mayor had previously been named a contender for vice president prior to Biden's selection of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • 'SNL' presents Fauci as sex symbol because 'I've been the only one saying facts'

    The doctor, played by Kate McKinnon, said priority for vaccinations would be given to "anyone who pays for Red Lobster with a Diners Club card."

  • India readies for 600 million COVID vaccine jabs; to use standard cold storage: top government expert

    India will deploy its vast election machinery to deliver 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable people in the next six to eight months through conventional cold chain systems, the expert leading the initiative said on Friday. The government has lined up cold storage facilities with temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 48°F), said V.K. Paul, who heads the group of experts on vaccine administration for COVID-19 that advises India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Paul said these preparations meet the requirements of what he said were the four emerging candidates in the race for India's vaccine.

  • More Inside AD100 Designer Pierre Yovanovitch’s History-Rich Parisian Apartment

    In the hands of Pierre Yovanovitch, the Paris apartment that iconic designer Jean-Michel Frank once called home gets a spectacular new lease on lifeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Malaysia coast guard makes record £19.2m crystal meth seizure

    Malaysia's coastguard has made its largest ever seizure of methamphetamine, a top official said on Sunday, seizing 2.12 tonnes of the drug disguised as tea in a shipment believed to have come from Myanmar. Coastguard chief Zubil Mat Som said the drugs found on a boat in northern Penang state were worth around 105.9 ringgit (£19.83 million). A local suspected trafficker was arrested. "It is the coastguard's record-breaking seizure in its 15-year history," he told AFP. From writing on the packaging, "it is highly possible that the crystal methamphetamine was smuggled out from Myanmar's Golden Triangle." The intercepted shipment was likely destined for neighbouring countries where it would fetch a higher price than in Malaysia, he said. In recent years, Malaysia had made a number of seizures of highly addictive crystal meth. The Southeast Asian country is also battling a major drug addiction problem. Zubil said on December 9 a coastguard vessel had noticed a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island in broad daylight. A chase ensured after a lone 26-year-old man aboard refused to stop. He subsequently jumped off the vessel and was arrested, the coastguard said in a statement. Malaysian law provides for a mandatory death penalty for convicted drug traffickers. After inspecting the boat, officers found 130 sacks containing 2.12 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine which was disguised as Chinese tea, it added. Zubil said drug smugglers were changing tactics during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the coastguard would work closely with the police to disrupt smugglers and dealers.

  • Statement: Atlanta mayor turned down Biden's Cabinet offer

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down an opportunity to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet, a spokesperson for the mayor said Saturday. Bottoms, one of the state's most influential Democrats, had previously been under consideration to become Biden’s vice presidential nominee. “Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” a Bottoms spokesperson said in a statement.

  • I rode Amtrak up and down the Northeast Corridor during the pandemic and found it surprisingly clean, cheap, and stress-free - here's what it was like

    Amtrak is blocking seats on its trains to ensure passengers don't have to sit next to a stranger while keeping its low fares.

  • Manhunt continues for Tennessee inmates who escaped prison, kidnapped man

    Robert Brown and Christopher Osteen should both be considered armed and dangerous, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

  • Trump Grows Increasingly Angry With FDA, Wonders if COVID Vaccine Makers Are ‘Democrats’

    With the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine seemingly days away, President Donald Trump has been stewing over what he perceives to be a lack of credit that he is getting for the breakthrough.The outgoing president recently ranted to several advisers and associates about how vaccine manufacturers were possibly working to deny him the chance to declare victory in the pandemic, according to three people familiar with his private grumblings. One adviser told The Daily Beast that this month, the president asked if the heads of Pfizer, one of the main vaccine manufacturers, were “Democrats.”“It kind of came out of nowhere and I didn’t really know how to respond,” this source recounted.When Pfizer announced its vaccine breakthrough last month, Trump flew into a tantrum after the company said it had not been directly involved in Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s public-private partnership for developing and distributing COVID vaccines. The president, already aggrieved that no vaccine breakthrough had been announced prior to the election, told certain aides and close allies to go on TV and make public statements rebutting Pfizer’s claims and to allege that the breakthrough was an achievement only Trump and his team could have made, two of the sources said.Those moments of aggrievement underscored several dynamics that have come to define the president’s handling of the COVID crisis: a brewing resentment towards some of the main entities helping with the pandemic response and a constant need for personal affirmation.That need came into focus again on Friday, when it was reported that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the head of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, that he should consider polishing up his résumé if the Pfizer vaccine wasn’t approved by the end of the day.The warning wasn’t the first that Meadows had issued to Hahn. According to a pharmaceutical industry source, Meadows summoned the FDA chief to the White House early this month to demand answers as to why the vaccine process wasn’t moving along more rapidly. Meadows subsequently denied to The Daily Beast that he had pushed for Hahn’s resignation during that meeting.“Get a new source,” he said at the time.White House Orders FDA Chief to Authorize COVID Vaccine Today or ResignThis go around, Hahn was the one pushing back on reports that he was being pushed out, saying in a statement that the representation of his talk with Meadows was “untrue.”The White House did not provide comment for this story on Friday afternoon.But a lobbyist working on vaccine manufacturing and development said the mere idea that the White House was applying pressure to the head of the FDA on the eve of the vaccine’s introduction was massively problematic, to the degree that it would breed mistrust in the vaccine’s safety.“It's not as bad as firing the FDA head,” the lobbyists said. “But it does nothing but generate negative headlines over vaccine efficacy.”Trump Cheers ‘Terrific’ Rise in COVID Cases During Off-The-Rails Vaccine SummitThat Trump would apply this type of pressure was hardly surprising, the source said. For months, the president has been at odds with Big Pharma over the trade group’s pre-election advertising campaign attacking him for pursuing a policy that would insist Medicare not pay more for prescription drugs than the most-favored-nation price. Trump had attempted to cut a deal with the trade group in which he would have dropped that policy pursuit in exchange for pharmaceutical companies reducing out-of-pocket drug costs and sending cash cards to Medicare beneficiaries. But the deal blew up over fears that the cards would be politicized—indeed, literally being called “Trump Cards.”The friction has grown worse as Trump has grown increasingly angry at the pace at which a COVID vaccine has been developed and approved. This past week, Trump held a summit to celebrate Operation Warp Speed. But the announcement came before the invitations were sent to key stakeholders. And when the day arrived, representatives from Pfizer and Moderna, another company that recently announced positive vaccine results, declined to show.Trump’s ire has been directed at Hahn as well. For weeks, he has quizzed administration officials on why it’s taking the FDA so long to give final vaccine approval and demanding the White House keeps pressure on the commissioner to “do his job,” according to a source with direct knowledge of the president’s demand.The FDA has a rigorous and well-established review process for vaccine development that involves several stages of clinical trials and copious amounts of data review by outside advisers. It has been structured that way precisely to instill confidence that the final affirmation of a vaccine’s effectiveness is not colored by political or monetary considerations. But the process notably does not accommodate a president’s need for speed, praise, or credit. And that, at this juncture, has appeared to cause problems.“Donald Trump must get the credit for the vaccines. It is a miracle,” the president tweeted on Friday morning, referencing something said by a Fox Business host.“If it had not been for Donald Trump's personal leadership, we would not be seeing a Pfizer vaccine—and, hopefully in the next week, a Moderna approved vaccine,” the White House account tweeted in the afternoon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'They chose to subvert the Constitution': Pelosi slams House Republicans who backed Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn election results

    "The Court has rightly dismissed the extreme, unlawful and undemocratic GOP lawsuit to overturn the will of millions of American voters," Pelosi said.